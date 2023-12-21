Linux and Linux Foundation

User-space shadow stacks are a relatively new feature in Linux; support was only added for 6.6, and is limited to the x86 architecture. As support for other architectures (including arm64 and RISC-V) approaches readiness, though, more thought is going into the API for this feature. As a recent discussion on the integration of shadow stacks with the clone3() system call shows, there are still some details to be worked out.

A shadow stack is a copy of the current call stack that contains only return addresses; it is maintained by the CPU. While user-space code can access (and even modify) the shadow stack, that access is limited in a number of ways by the hardware. When a shadow stack is enabled, every function call results in the return address being pushed onto both the regular and the shadow stacks. Whenever a function returns, the return address on the regular stack is compared to the copy on the shadow stack; if the two don't match, the processor will trap and (normally) the affected process will be killed. This feature is meant to provide a defense against attacks based on overrunning stack-based variables, including return-oriented programming (ROP) attacks.