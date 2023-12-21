To Be Free or Not to Be Free- PureOS vs. Android OS, Apple iOS, and MS Windows

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2023



PureOS is a non-Android convergent Linux kernel based operating system that supports apps that can be peer-reviewed to avoid the targeted advertising business model.

This means that there are no threats to the PureOS end user’s privacy nor security.

As a matter of fact the PureOS end user is not required to click away their privacy or security when they purchase a Librem 5 or Liberty smartphone or any other laptop PC, mini-PC, server, or tablet PC manufactured by Purism.

This means the product owner can simply start using their smartphone or PC immediately after they purchase the product without having to click on “I Agree”.

Furthermore, the Liberty Smartphone is manufactured at the US based Purism facility with “Made in USA Electronics” for end-to-end security and a secure supply chain.

