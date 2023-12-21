Firefox From Developers' Perspective
Barry Kauler ☛ Firefox is still disappointing
I have been working on Firefox, fixed some things, see recent
https://bkhome.org/news/202312/fix-firefox-second-instance-will-not-start.html
https://bkhome.org/news/202312/improved-firefox-user-settings-and-default-browser.html
I was considering bringing back FF as the builtin browser; however, still cannot get rid of the flicker on my Lenovo desktop PC. The content of the window flickers periodically. When this flicker occurs, it will break a text-input box if it has keyboard focus, and will wreak the menu.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Firefox Beta in Ubuntu / Debian [New Official Repository]
This simple tutorial shows how to install Firefox Beta, Firefox Developer Edition, or Firefox Nightly in Debian, Ubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint, using the new official repository.
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 121
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 121 release cycle.
WebDriver code is written in JavaScript, Python, and Rust so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues for Marionette.