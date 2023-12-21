Devices and Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Reverse-Engineering, and NVIDIA Jetson Nano
RISC-V: Big movement on the open hardware front
RISC-V, an open instruction set architecture, is surging. Adoption is booming with major players like cloud giants and chipmakers joining the wave. Its modularity and open nature fuel its potential, but building a robust software ecosystem will be crucial for long-term success.
Arduino ☛ Stairway stopwatch tracks climb time
With Christmas just around the corner, you may start reminiscing about childhood races down the stairs to rip open presents under the tree. You’ll likely never do be any faster than you were when you were 12, but why not turn stair racing into an event anyway?
Hackaday ☛ Reverse-Engineering The Stadia Controller Bluetooth Switching Procedure
Ever since the demise of Google’s Stadia game streaming service, the associated Stadia controllers have found themselves in limbo, with the only way to switch them from the proprietary WiFi mode to Bluetooth by connecting to a special Google website. Yet as [Gary] found out, all this website does is flash a firmware file via WebUSB and WebHID over the original Stadia firmware with a generic Bluetooth controller firmware image. This is the reason why it’s a one-way process, but this wasn’t to [Gary]’s liking, so he figured out how to flash the controller himself, with the option to flash the original Stadia firmware or something else on it later, too.
Arduino ☛ Syncing tunes to Christmas tree lights with the Arduino Opta
We all know that one neighbor who always goes the extra mile when decorating for the holidays, and after taking inspiration from these large displays of light and sound, Marcelo Arredondo, Andres Sabas, and Andrea ZGuz of the Electronic Cats crew decided to build a smaller version for their Christmas tree using the Arduino Opta micro PLC.
Arduino ☛ Our October top picks from Project Hub: play more, with less!
A will to create something new by subtracting and simplifying, rather than adding, seems to inspire the three projects uploaded to Project Hub in October that we are proud to highlight today.
CNX Software ☛ Persee N1 – A modular camera-computer based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano
The Persee N1 is a modular camera-computer kit recently launched by 3D camera manufacturer, Orbbec. Not too long ago, we covered their 3D depth and RGB USB-C camera, the Femto Bolt. The Persee N1 was designed for 3D computer vision applications and is built on the Nvidia Jetson platform. It combines the quad-core processor of the Jetson Nano with the imaging capabilities of a stereo-vision camera. The Jetson Nano’s impressive GPU makes it particularly appropriate for edge machine learning and Hey Hi (AI) projects.