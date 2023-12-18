FOSS, Gentoo, FSFE, and Debian
Linux Links ☛ 5 Best Free GNU/Linux Medical Practice Management Software
Medical Practice Management Software is a type of software that is designed to supervise and support the day-to-day operations of a medical practice.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ 2023-12-13 [Repeat] List of Free Software Licensed Fonts Alternatives to Proprietary Ones
Gentoo Family
Portage Continuous Delivery
Portage as a CD system
This is a very simple way to use any system with Portage installed as a Continuous Delivery server.
I think for a testing environment this is a valid solution to consider.
FSFE
Debian Family
Thomas Lange: Adding a writeable data partition to an ISO image
Some years ago a customer needed a live ISO containing a customized FAI environment (not for installing but for extended hardware stress tests), but on an USB stick with the possibility to store the logs of the tests on the USB stick. But an ISO file system (iso9660) remains read-only, even when put onto an USB stick.
