Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Plenty in YouTube
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1030
joel is silenced by mumble.
-
2023-12-13 [Older] FLOSS Weekly 761: We Won! - The Victories of Free Software and Open Source[Ed: Not yet, openwashing is a risk and an existing problem. OSI got hijacked by the enemy, Microsoft, to promote proprietary GitHub (GPL violation machine).]
-
2023-12-14 [Older] How to install Freespire 10
-
2023-12-13 [Older] Freespire 10 overview | The freedom of choice
-
2023-12-14 [Older] I'd like to interject for a moment.... 🐧 😜
-
2023-12-14 [Older] How to install the Vivaldi browser on Peppermint OS
-
2023-12-14 [Older] Understanding Variables on the Linux Command-Line
-
2023-12-13 [Older] Linux Kernel 6.6.6 "Kernel Of The Beast"
-
2023-12-13 [Older] How to install Google Chrome on Peppermint OS
-
2023-12-13 [Older] An honest look at the state of the Linux desktop going into 2024
-
2023-12-13 [Older] Emacs Does Everything, Including Viewing PDFs and Diffs
-
2023-12-12 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Peppermint OS
-
2023-12-11 [Older] How to install Ubuntu Kylin 23.10
-
2023-12-11 [Older] The Slow Erosion Of Adblocking Extensions
-
2023-12-11 [Older] PlayStation 1 emulation on the Steam Deck OLED (and LCD) is SUBLIME!
-
2023-12-11 [Older] KDE Plasma 6 FIRST LOOK! Here's Everything They Changed! (NEW)
-
2023-12-11 [Older] How to install WebStorm on Peppermint OS
-
2023-12-10 [Older] How to install Wire Desktop on Peppermint OS
-
2023-12-10 [Older] A Look At SparkyLinux With KDE Plasma
-
2023-12-10 [Older] Headless Wayland Is Getting A Whole Lot Easier
-
2023-12-09 [Older] EU regulates AI, huge Linux flaw, ZorinOS 17 & Linux BSOD: Linux & Open Source News
-
2023-12-09 [Older] My Problem With Arch Linux Packaging