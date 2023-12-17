PowerDNS DNSdist 1.8.3 released
We are grateful to the PowerDNS community for the reporting of bugs, issues, feature requests, and especially to the submitters of fixes and implementations of features.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Plasma Mobile developer Devin Lin outlines in a blog post details about the work he has done in the past few months to make Plasma 6 a reality for mobile devices and to get it ready for the KDE “Mega Release” (includes KDE Plasma 6, KDE Frameworks 6, and KDE Gear 24.04) scheduled for late February 2024.
KDE Frameworks 5.113 looks like a small update as the KDE devs are now focusing most of their efforts on the upcoming KDE Frameworks 6, KDE Plasma 6, and KDE Gear 24.04 releases, due in late February 2024.
Manjaro 23.1 is here a little over three months after Manjaro 23.0 and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. Manjaro 23.0 shipped with Linux kernel 6.5, which now reached its end of supported life, so the new release should bring an extra layer of hardware support.
GNOME 44.7 is here for users who are still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and promises to optimize application search in the GNOME Shell, whose performance was improved thanks to the devs addressing a performance degradation caused by a repeated signal leak.
Dubbed by Canonical as the “Lunar Lobster”, Ubuntu 23.04 was released earlier this year on April 20th, 2023. But since it’s an interim release supported for only nine months with software and security updates, it was obvious that it would reach the end of its supported life before the next Ubuntu LTS release hits the streets.
This tutorial will explain Debian repository and how to configure to use it to install and update software packages. You will learn about sources.list configuration file as well as Software & Source graphical configuration program to practice it. Debian GNU/Linux is a complete computer operating system alternative to Windows and MacOS as well as the most respected community-managed free software distribution. We hope this tutorial will be helpful to you. Now let's practice.
We are grateful to the PowerDNS community for the reporting of bugs, issues, feature requests, and especially to the submitters of fixes and implementations of features.