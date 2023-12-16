I'm proud to announce that Hurl is officially released and done! You can check out the docs on hurl.wtf.

The language itself came out of an interesting question: Python sometimes uses exceptions for control flow, so could we implement a language that eschews normal control flow and only uses exceptions? The answer is yes, and it produces a language that's less bad to use than I expected1!

In the process of implementing it, I learned a lot. Next year I'm going to try to make another language to learn about type systems, and that one should be more normal (but no promises). Here are a few of my main takeaways from building Hurl.