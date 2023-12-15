Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Krebs On Security ☛ Ten Years Later, New Clues in the Target Breach
On Dec. 18, 2013, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that U.S. retail giant Target was battling a wide-ranging computer intrusion that compromised more than 40 million customer payment cards over the previous month. The malware used in the Target breach included the text string “Rescator,” which also was the handle chosen by the cybercriminal who was selling all of the cards stolen from Target customers. Ten years later, KrebsOnSecurity has uncovered new clues about the real-life identity of Rescator.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical and Intel’s strategic collaboration brings you confidential computing with Intel® TDX on Ubuntu [Ed: confidential computing is a cynical ploy]
Ensuring data security at run-time has long been an open computing challenge and a tough problem to solve. This gap arises because data must be decrypted in system memory for processing, even when it is stored encrypted.
RFERL ☛ Kyivstar Says Internet Access Restored To More Than 90 Percent Of Subscribers
Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile and Internet operator, which was targeted by a massive cyberattack this week, says it has restored Internet connectivity to 93 percent of its home subscribers after managing to bring back mobile phone services late on December 13.
Data Breaches ☛ Neurology Center of Nevada allegedly attacked by Qlin
If confirmed, this might be NCN’s second ransomware attack in about a year. In September 2022, they disclosed that between June 12 and July 17, 2022, there was unauthorized access that resulted in files being locked. On September 15, NCN reported the incident to HHS as impacting 11,700 patients. The type of information involved in that incident included full name, address, date of birth, gender, driver’s license, Social Security number, health insurance information, and medical information, including diagnosis/treatment information, lab results, and medications. When contacted on September 15, 2022, to ask them to confirm or deny whether this was a ransomware attack, they did not reply.
Blackburn Media ☛ Hospital systems slowly coming back online after October cyberattack
The cyberattack in late October impacted patient care and forced the cancellation of thousands of appointments.
