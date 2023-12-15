Security, Performance, and Interoperability; Introducing FreeBSD 14

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



The FreeBSD community is proud to herald the release of FreeBSD 14. FreeBSD 14 represents the 82nd release in the history of one of the world’s first open source projects, and contains over two and a half years of development work since the launch of the previous release. FreeBSD is the engine behind some of the world’s most well-known and widely used systems and brands including Sony Playstation, NetApp, Juniper, NetScaler, Netflix, and Netgate. With support until at least November 30th, 2028 for the FreeBSD 14.x series of releases, FreeBSD 14 continues FreeBSD’s legacy of creating an exceptionally stable, secure, and performance-oriented operating system. FreeBSD 14 brings further security and performance enhancements, along with extended support and interoperability. In this blog, we’ll take a look at these key themes to outline what’s new in FreeBSD 14, and more importantly, why it matters.

