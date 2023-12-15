Qemu Advent Calendar: Xmaton, Super Grub2 Disk, and sectorlisp
-
Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: The text adventure Xmaton running on a emulated microblazeel machine.
Size of download is 4.5M bytes.
-
Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: Super Grub2 Disk is a versatile recovery disk for grub systems, built to support BIOS and UEFI boot system recovery.
Size of download is 8.8M bytes.
-
Qemu Advent Calendar: sectorlisp is a seriously minimal i8086 boot sector lisp implementation. Today's image comes pre-loaded with a number guessing game as the running lisp function.
Size of download is 366K bytes.