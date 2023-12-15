IBM: Xorg, HashiCorp, and Postfix

This table presents a comparison between popular (proprietary) and less popular (free) fonts that are typographically similar and can be used as replacements. All free fonts mentioned below are under Free/Libre Open Source Software licenses such as GNU GPL and Open Font License and they are better because although not as popular, they permit both commercial as well as non-commercial purposes and redistribution. This table is written as a part of our continuous efforts in helping people switching to Free Software. Download links are available to the end of this article. See also the companion of this article How To Substitute Fonts on LibreOffice and Ubuntu.