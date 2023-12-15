IBM: Xorg, HashiCorp, and Postfix
Peter Hutterer: Xorg being removed. What does this mean? [Ed: well, removed your your employer and paymaster, not anybody else. IBM does not mind breaking the experience of desktops/laptops/DEs and users; it helps make sales (of support contracts).]
TechTarget ☛ IBM engineers hatch Linux Foundation HashiCorp Vault fork
IBM engineers working on Open Horizon within the Linux Foundation begin a Vault fork as challenges continue for HashiCorp, which also addressed Terraform Cloud pricing angst.
LWN ☛ 25 years of Postfix
Wietse Venema posted a note to the postfix-users mailing list about the 25th anniversary of the Postfix mail server. As can be seen, it had a pivotal role in bringing more awareness of open-source software to IBM. Beyond that, of course, it is an excellent piece of software in its own right.