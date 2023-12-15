today's howtos
How to find a file in Linux
specific file quickly. There are several ways you can use to find any files you need to access in Linux. The method that works best for you will depend on how you use the Linux operating system.
If you are using a Linux distribution like Ubuntu, you might prefer to use the intuitive Files application, which works in a very similar manner to file management systems in Windows 11 or macOS.
However, one of the most powerful features of Linux is its core command-line interface and the wide variety of customizable commands you can use there. In our how-to guide, we cover several of the easiest and most useful ways to find files.
How to remove a directory in Linux
There are several reasons that you might want to remove a directory in Linux. For example, you may want to improve system performance by freeing up disk space. Or you might simply want a tidier and more organized directory structure, free of unused or unnecessary directories.
Our guide takes you through the process of removing directories in Linux. Firstly, we'll look at folder management in Linux distros, and then we cover some of the basic remove commands you can use on the Linux command line interface.
A word of warning, though: if you remove directories using the command line, then there is no way to undo your action. If you accidentally delete a file or directory, the only way to get them back is to restore a backup you made prior to deletion.
Dump and restore: Helpful backup utilities for Linux users
Dump and restore are two Linux utilities that help ensure reliable backups. From utility installation to restoring file systems, this tutorial is for Linux users of all levels.
DEB Files on Arch? Run Any App on Any Linux Distro With This Tool
Frustrated by an app's absent or lagging support for your preferred distro? Like magic, Distrobox runs applications from different Linux distributions right on your Linux computer. They’re running on your computer, yet they’re in their own native distribution. We show you how it works.
How to rename a file in Linux
Knowing how to rename files in Linux is a handy skill that allows you to give your files more meaningful names or organize them better. There's no point owning one of the best computers if you don't keep it tidy.
In this article, we'll explore the simple steps and commands you can use to rename files on your Linux system. Whether you're using a Linux distribution (distro) like Ubuntu, or making changes in the Command Line, this step-by-step guide will help you make sure that all your files are named exactly as you want.
Tutorial: How to use tar to back up and restore files in Linux
This tutorial walks users through using the Linux tar utility. Readers will learn a few commands to create files, then how to back up and restore them.