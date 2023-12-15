specific file quickly. There are several ways you can use to find any files you need to access in Linux. The method that works best for you will depend on how you use the Linux operating system.

If you are using a Linux distribution like Ubuntu, you might prefer to use the intuitive Files application, which works in a very similar manner to file management systems in Windows 11 or macOS.

However, one of the most powerful features of Linux is its core command-line interface and the wide variety of customizable commands you can use there. In our how-to guide, we cover several of the easiest and most useful ways to find files.