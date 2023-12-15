Canonical/Ubuntu Blog on OpenAirInterface and System Performance

Canonical announced today that it has joined the board of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) as a Strategic Member. By working together, both organisations aim to develop an end-to-end, open source and open API wireless software stack, and to deliver turnkey solutions for customers and partners.

While 5G is now widely deployed and commercially available, 6G is still an active subject of research. OpenAirInterface is uniquely positioned to propose 5G/6G wireless stack elements that can be “mixed and matched” by partners and run seamlessly on common off the shelf platforms (COTS). This adaptability and compatibility are crucial for the development of telco networks.