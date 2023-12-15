Canonical/Ubuntu Blog on OpenAirInterface and System Performance
-
Ubuntu Blog: Canonical joins the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance
Canonical announced today that it has joined the board of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) as a Strategic Member. By working together, both organisations aim to develop an end-to-end, open source and open API wireless software stack, and to deliver turnkey solutions for customers and partners.
While 5G is now widely deployed and commercially available, 6G is still an active subject of research. OpenAirInterface is uniquely positioned to propose 5G/6G wireless stack elements that can be “mixed and matched” by partners and run seamlessly on common off the shelf platforms (COTS). This adaptability and compatibility are crucial for the development of telco networks.
-
Performance engineering on Ubuntu leaps forward with frame pointers by default in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Today Canonical is raising the bar for performance and observability by enabling frame pointers by default in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
-
Optimising Ubuntu performance on amd64 architecture
Everyone wants the GNU/Linux distribution they are using to be fast. This is practically a content-free statement, of course: who would want their distro to be slow? But at the same time, what does it mean for your distribution to be fast?