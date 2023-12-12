today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Bored With Bash? Change the Default Shell in Linux
Tried another shell and liked it so much that you want to use it all the time by making it the default shell? Here's how you can change the default shell in Linux.
TuMFatig ☛ SMB shares using OmniOS, zones and ZFS
OmniOS / Illumos provides a native way to expose data stored on ZFS using the SMB / CIFS protocol. Furthemore, using zones limits the attack surface of a server ; or a least, the impact of a compromised service.
Long story short: I replaced my UFS+Samba shares with ZFS+Solarish.
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Installing and Managing Apache Web ServerHaving a Web Server is an important service to have running in a business.
Whether the server will be accessed internally or externally, it is a beneficial tool for anyone.
In this article, we will install the service, configure the service, set up log files, set up a named virtual host, and restrict access to web pages. We will also set up a proxy and restrict access to it.
The first step in setting up a Web Server is installing the service.
IT Pro Today ☛ How To Install and Use the Cockpit GNU/Linux Management Console
This guide covers key Cockpit features, step-by-step instructions on how to install and configure Cockpit on various GNU/Linux distributions, and much more.
Master VLC with These 10+ Expert Tips and Tricks
VLC is undoubtedly the best media player out there, but the ignorance of many users in learning it properly holds them back from utilizing the advanced features that VLC offers, which can ultimately improve the user experience to the next level.
How to Create Permanent Bookmarks in VLC Without a Playlist
VLC comes with a bunch of features, and bookmark is one of them that lets users easily add bookmarks to multiple timestamps on the currently playing video for easy revisiting in the future.
FOSSLinux ☛ Step-by-step CPU overclocking in Ubuntu using cpupower
Overclocking in Ubuntu can be efficiently achieved with cpupower. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough on using cpupower to safely overclock your CPU, covering everything from installation and configuration to monitoring, for improved performance in Ubuntu systems.