today's leftovers

The year 2023 is coming near to end and by far, 271 vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel. Recently, the three end-of-life Ubuntu systems, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 16.04, and Ubuntu 14.04, have received security patches for several Linux kernel packages.

Also, it is important to note that these security updates are available for Ubuntu Pro users only. Since these versions have already hit the end of the road, no official fixes or updates are provided for normal users.