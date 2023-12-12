today's leftovers
-
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: This Mu app renders the mandelbrot set.
Size of download is 195K bytes.
-
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: 9front is a fork of Plan 9 from Bell Labs operating system. Thanks to kws for preparing the submission!
Size of download is 245M bytes.
-
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: A throwback, using characters for sprites, this tiny Space Invaders game is written in assembly.
Size of download is 12K bytes.
-
Qubes Canary 037
We have published Qubes Canary 037. The text of this canary and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below. For an explanation of this announcement and instructions for authenticating this canary, please see the end of this announcement.
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Addressed in EOL Ubuntu Systems
The year 2023 is coming near to end and by far, 271 vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel. Recently, the three end-of-life Ubuntu systems, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 16.04, and Ubuntu 14.04, have received security patches for several Linux kernel packages.
Also, it is important to note that these security updates are available for Ubuntu Pro users only. Since these versions have already hit the end of the road, no official fixes or updates are provided for normal users.
-
Ubuntu ☛ A streamlined gateway for open source support
Amplifying the global impact of open source is at the heart of Canonical’s mission. Support is a crucial part of this exciting journey, especially when it comes to helping enterprises, institutions and communities around the world solve real-world problems through their IT infrastructure and applications. Working with thousands of global customers in a variety of use cases, our support team delivers fixes on everything open source, both Canonical-maintained projects and others. We then make those fixes available to everyone in upstream repositories.
-
-
Linux Foundation
-
Help Net Security ☛ OpenTofu: Open-source alternative to Terraform
OpenTofu is an open-source alternative to Terraform’s widely used Infrastructure as Code provisioning tool. Previously named OpenTF, OpenTofu is an open and community-driven response to Terraform’s recently announced license change from a Mozilla Public License v2.0 (MPLv2) to a Business Source License v1.1, providing everyone with a reliable, open-source alternative under a neutral governance model.
-