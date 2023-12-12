Calamares 3.3 Released as the Next Generation Graphical Installer for Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 12, 2023



Calamares 3.3 brings numerous changes, including support for more options in the Bootloader module when building the kernel command line, revamped fstab configuration, and support for skipping the bootloader installation in the Partition module in more scenarios.

It also introduces a new module called zfshostid for copying ZFS-generated /etc/hostid, support for LUKS or LUKS2 disk encryption in the Partition module, support for a configurable kernel name in the Dracut module, as well as modernized UI for both Keyboard and Locale modules.

