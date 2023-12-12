In Nigeria, Africa's Largest Population (by Far), Windows May Soon Fall to Just 5% Market Share

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2023



THE world is changing. Developing nations are moving away from "old" form factors and "old" operating systems. What does that mean for Microsoft? A growing sense of irrelevance and alarm.

And no, chatbots and this thing called "clown computing" is mostly hype. It's not going to save Microsoft, which is sinking into deeper and deeper debt.

This month we see Android at all-time high in India, Asia's largest population. The same is true in Africa's largest population, Nigeria. More interestingly, Windows fell to about 6% there (GNU/Linux is growing). In India, it's below 15% now. █