Mission Center Now Shows Intel GPU Usage, Available as AppImage

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2023



Intel GPU support has been added to the Linux system monitor app Mission Center.

I’ve written about this GTK4/libadwaita app a few times in the past and, to plagiarise myself, the reaction to it has been off the charts (in a good way).

The app is written in Rust and uses OpenGL to render the animation graphs (in an effort to ensure it doesn’t cause a spike in system usage itself).

