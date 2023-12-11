I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Debian 12.3 was supposed to be released over the weekend. Instead, the Debian Project published a short announcement informing users about an issue in the EXT4 file system with data corruption in Linux kernel 6.1.64-1, which triggers the planned Debian 12.3 point release to be delayed until the issue is fixed.