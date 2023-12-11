KDE Gear 23.08.4 Released as the Last Update in the Series

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 11, 2023



KDE Gear 23.08.4 comes about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.3 to fix the StartPage search engine default configuration and address a crash that occurred when starting a new session after a crash in the Falkon web browser, as well as to fix configuration reloading in kdepim-runtime.

This release also adds preferred raw disk mime types to Dolphin’s Mount ISO Action plugin, adds support for HiDPI (4K) screens to the player icons of the Granatier game (Bomberman clone), and shows the correct calendar names in confirmation prompts when removing a calendar from the KAlarm app.

