today's howtos
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install VNC Server on Debian 12
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a desktop-sharing protocol allowing you to control a computer remotely using the VNC client software. In this guide, I'll show you step-by-step how to install VNC Server on the Debian 12 server.
Linux Journal ☛ Achieve Maximum Performance by Overclocking Your GNU/Linux System
Welcome to the exciting world of overclocking, a realm where the limits of computer hardware are pushed for greater performance. Particularly in the context of Linux, a versatile and powerful operating system, overclocking can unlock potential that many users may not realize exists. This article aims to guide you through the process of safely and effectively overclocking your GNU/Linux system to achieve maximum performance.
OSNote ☛ How to Install BpyTop Resource Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu
As a GNU/Linux system administrator, it is a challenging task to closely monitor system resources. With detailed knowledge of the system, users can take appropriate action in the event of changes to system resources or problems during process execution.
LinuxStans ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu
This tutorial will show you how to install Docker on Ubuntu with step-by-step instructions. Prerequisites For this tutorial, you’ll need: An Ubuntu Server or Desktop computer. Most people use Docker on a VPS. You can get a cheap VPS at Linode or check these other GNU/Linux VPS hosting providers.
How To Install and Play League of Legends GNU/Linux (2023)
LoL is a 3D multiplayer online battle arena that runs in 3 different modes: Twisted Treeline. Summoner’s Rift. Howling Abyss. In each game, the teas bypass defensive line structures to destroy a core building in the enemy team base and achieve victory. The match lasts an average of 26-60 minutes.
How to Install IDM on Ubuntu (and Other GNU/Linux Distro’s)
The IDM (Internet Download Manager) is likely the best download management software available on the market without a doubt, but unfortunately, it’s proprietary software, which raises some concerns.
Own HowTo ☛ How to find python version on Debian
In this tutorial, you will learn how to find python version on Debian.
If you don't know which version of python you are running on your Debian machine, you can easily find out.
You can find out version of python by using the terminal, via one single command.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install LuaRocks on Linux
LuaRocks is the package manager for lua packages, which allows you to manage lua packages on your machine.
LuaRocks is cross platform, and it supports Linux, backdoored Windows and MacOS.
Installing LuaRocks on GNU/Linux can be done by installing it from the source, and from the main repositories of Ubuntu.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Config Server Firewall (CSF) on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Config Server Security and Firewall (CSF) is an iptables-based firewall that provides high-level security to the GNU/Linux system. This tutorial teaches you how to install and manage CSF on a Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 22.04
Syncthing is a secure and open-source file synchronization program for multiple platforms, such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Solaris, Darwin and BSD. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Syncthing on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Netdata Monitoring Software on AlmaLinux 9
Netdata is an open-source, extensible, and real-time monitoring system for servers, containers, and applications. Follow our guide to install Netdata with Nginx as a reverse proxy on the AlmaLinux 9 server.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NVIDIA drivers on openSUSE. NVIDIA drivers are essential for users who want to optimize their system’s graphics performance. These drivers enable your openSUSE system to communicate effectively with NVIDIA graphics cards, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is a powerful open-source library used for computer vision, machine learning, and image processing.
ID Root ☛ How to Use lvextend Command on Linux
In the vast world of Linux, the Logical Volume Manager (LVM) stands as a cornerstone, offering a higher level of disk management flexibility. Among the many commands associated with LVM, lvextend plays a crucial role.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Micro is a modern, intuitive terminal-based text editor that aims to be easy to use while taking advantage of the capabilities of modern terminals
ID Root ☛ How To Install Django on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on AlmaLinux 9. Django, a robust web framework powered by Python, stands as a pillar in web application development. AlmaLinux 9, renowned for its security and stability, forms an excellent foundation for hosting Django applications.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
PHP, a widely-used open-source scripting language, is essential for developing dynamic web pages. This guide will demonstrate how to install PHP on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, offering a step-by-step approach to equip your system with this powerful tool.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Pinta on Linux Mint 21 or 20
Pinta is an accessible and efficient image editing software, tailored for both beginners and seasoned users who seek a streamlined graphic editing experience. This guide will demonstrate how to install Pinta on GNU/Linux Mint, versions 21 and 20, detailing each step to ensure a smooth setup.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Darktable on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Darktable is a versatile and open-source photography workflow application and raw developer, providing a powerful suite of tools for photographers. As a virtual lighttable and darkroom, it enables users to manage their digital negatives in a database and view them through a zoomable lighttable.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide will demonstrate how to install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 or 20, a process that is straightforward yet vital for those looking to utilize this powerful torrent client. qBittorrent stands out as a preferred choice for torrenting, offering an open-source platform that blends functionality with simplicity.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OBS Studio on Linux Mint 21 or 20
For those leveraging the capabilities of GNU/Linux Mint, OBS Studio emerges as a compelling choice for video recording and live streaming.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Linux Mint 21 or 20
Since its inception in 2008, Surveillance Giant Google Chrome has emerged as a leading web browser, capturing over 60% of the global market share. Renowned for its cutting-edge design and rapid performance, this guide will elucidate the steps to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Linux Mint 21 or the older stable release of Linx Mint 20.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade Flatpak on Linux Mint 21 or 20
Flatpak is a renowned software deployment tool essential for distributing applications efficiently on Linux-based operating systems, including Linux Mint 21 and its older stable release, Linux Mint 20.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Inkscape on Linux Mint 21 or 20
Embarking on the journey of vector graphics editing on Linux Mint?
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Neovim on Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide provides a comprehensive overview for those seeking to install Neovim on Linux Mint 21 or its older stable release of Linux Mint 20.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VeraCrypt on Linux Mint 21 or 20
In today’s digital age, securing sensitive data is more crucial than ever.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Scrot on Linux Mint 21 or 20
Scrot, short for ‘SCReen shOT’, is a powerful yet simple command-line tool designed for capturing screenshots on GNU/Linux systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Optimizing your Linux Mint system for the best graphical performance is essential, especially for gaming, streaming, or graphic design tasks. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by installing proprietary NVIDIA drivers.
