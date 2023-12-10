Tux Machines

Updated This Past Day

  1. [Video] To Combat Efforts to Cancel or Kill the Career (and Reputation) of the People Who Made GNU/Linux We Must Rally the Community
    nobody speaks better for projects and for licences than their own founders
  2. Electronic Frontier Foundation Incorporated is Run by/for Corporations Now (Members' Money is Less Than a Quarter of the Money EFF Receives)
    Facebook bribes

  3. Links 09/12/2023: Dictator's Nomination in Russia
    Links for the day
  4. The EFF Should Know Better, But It Is Promoting Mass Surveillance by Facebook (an Endorsement of Lies)
    What is going on at the EFF?
  5. Feedback Desired
    Feedback can be sent by E-mail
  6. A Message in Support of Richard Stallman, Condemning Those Who Misportray Him
    message about Richard Stallman (RMS)
  7. Links 09/12/2023: Many 'Open'AI Employees Strongly Dislike Microsoft, Many Impending Strikes
    Links for the day
  8. IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 08, 2023
    IRC logs for Friday, December 08, 2023
  9. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news
  10. Open Source Initiative (OSI) is Microsoft, It Presents Microsoft-Controlled Projects Like They're Everything That Exists in the World
    They're not assessing the real data, they keep track only of projects foolish enough to choose slavery under Microsoft
  11. Links 08/12/2023: Cyber Resilience Act in EU and Denmark Embracing 'Blasphemy Law'
    Links for the day
  12. Linus Torvalds Cannot Easily 'Offend' Companies Anymore, But Weeks Ago He Explained Why (Linux Support and Hardware Documentation Has Significantly Improved)
    new clip
  13. Links 08/12/2023: Tidal and Simplilearn Layoffs
    Links for the day
  14. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 07, 2023
    IRC logs for Thursday, December 07, 2023
  15. [Video] The Media Facilitates Microsoft's Abuse, Bribes, and Growing Threats to National Security
    The failure of the media to properly and independently explain what's happening will continue to doom the media
  16. [Video] The Next Ten Years of Techrights in a World With Changing Threats and Technological Landscapes (or Trends That Are Buzzwords/Cargo Cults)
    The video of today talks about the site's (and capsule's plan) for the future
  17. Wikipedia is Vandalism, Brought to You by Microsoft and Bill Gates
    Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
  18. Lennart Poettering and Fellow Microsofters Turn GNU/Linux Into Windows, Expect Poor Reliability With systemd-bsod
    turning Linux into Microsoft Windows
  19. The Effort to Silence (Squash) GNU/Linux Advocates and Press Coverage
    If nobody even mentions it anymore, does it still exist?
  20. Links 07/12/2023: Climate Events Occupied by Their Enemy, Workers Going on Strike
    Links for the day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 06, 2023
    IRC logs for Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Tumbleweed gets LLVM, Sudo, GCC Updates
This week openSUSE Tumbleweed has been on a constant roll as consecutive snapshots arrive with fresh software updates
The Transitional Journey of openSUSE's Logo Rebranding
The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo
Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.0
After confirming that the beta version of Linux Mint 21.3 will be coming this week, the Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of all three Linux Mint editions, which can be downloaded right now.
Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs)
FUD tactics?
 
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Ship with Optional Wayland Session, Improved Installer
Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley breaks the news today, exclusively for 9to5Linux.com, that the upcoming Lubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system will be shipping with an optional Wayland session for its LXQt desktop offering.
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
a larger batch of howtos for today
Programming Leftovers
Python and C++
Microsoft Antitrust Violations, Linux Entryism, and Lies
Opposition news
The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.
Wine Announcement
Personal FreeBSD PKGBASE Update Server
People that like to use custom FreeBSD version or enterprise corporate world that needs to fulfill many compliance regulations
diffoscope 253 released
This version includes the following changes
The Surprising Thing A Facebook Content Blocker Showed Me
Recently, I’ve been doing something with my Facebook feed that feels surprisingly telling
PipeWire 1.0 - An interview with PipeWire creator Wim Taymans
Wim Taymans is a Fedora contributor and the creator of PipeWire, the system service that takes audio and video handling under Linux to the next level
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
Mostly projects
today's howtos
Windows TCO
issues associated with Microsoft failings
Games: Far Cry 6, World of Goo, SEGA, Steam Deck, and More
half a dozen from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
How to turn off trending searches on Android
Kali vs. ParrotOS: 2 versatile Linux distros for security pros
Two Linux distributions -- Kali Linux and ParrotOS -- can help enterprises fill in their security gaps
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.5, Linux 6.1.66, Linux 5.15.142, Linux 5.10.203, Linux 5.4.263, Linux 4.19.301 and Linux 4.14.332
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.5 kernel
Plasma Browser Integration 1.9
I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.9
Freespire 10: What's New in PC/OS's Latest Free Desktop Distro
Freespire 10 debuts! Based on Ubuntu 22.04, powered by Linux kernel 6.2
GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10
The first point release to GNOME Shell 45 only hit Ubuntu 23.10 at the end of last month
Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Decentralized Communication App
Installing and using Jami to give you a walkthrough of how it works
This week in KDE: DMA fence deadlines and lots of bug-fixing
The bug-fixing marathon continued this week
Garuda – A Modern Lightweight and Customizable Linux Distro
Garuda Linux is a rolling-release Linux distribution designed for x86-64 architecture
FESCo election: Interview with Jonathan Wright
This is a part of the Elections Interviews series
Security Leftovers
Media Talks About Android, Linux, macOS Security Issues While Microsoft Blames Windows Holes on "Russia"
missing the Big Story
Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
the same old tactic, taking over the rival
How to Hide Columns and Rows in LibreOffice and OpenOffice
Hiding unnecessary columns and rows improves readability and helps you focus your attention on the most crucial information. Whether you're working with financial data, complex formulas, or extensive product lists, this simple technique can significantly improve your productivity while using LibreOffice or OpenOffice.
6 Best Linux Virtualization Software for 2024
We’ll help you simplify the decision-making process of choosing the right solution by highlighting the six best virtual machine software for Linux in 2023
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
some hardware for or with Linux
today's howtos
today's leftovers
GNOME, Debian, FSF, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Firmware
FOSS and beyond
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Calliope 10.0: creating music playlists using Tracker Miner FS
This fixes a couple of long standing issues I wanted to tackle
A format that does one thing well or one-size-fits-all?
The Unix philosophy states that we ought to design programs that “do one thing well”
Security Leftovers
Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams
SparkyLinux, a well-known Debian-based distribution, has just released its latest update -- version 7.2
Zorin OS 17: Best New Features
Zorin OS 17 delivers a new level of user experience with innovative features like Spatial Desktop, a revamped Software Store, and advanced window tiling. Discover a faster, smoother, and more productive workflow.
today's howtos
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO's First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
TUXEDO Sirius 16 announced as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT.
Django 5.0 released
The Django team is happy to announce the release of Django 5.0
Updates on trademark actions against the PostgreSQL community
Fundación PostgreSQL has surrendered all trademarks and entered into a trademark license with the PostgreSQL Community Association
Android Leftovers
4 advanced Gboard adjustments for faster Android typing
Misinformation by Microsoft
Lies and spin in the media and Wikipedia
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
fixes, news, and bugs
today's leftovers
Open Access, Openwashing, and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Mostly Windows TCO incidents
Calibre eBook App Now Supports Audio ePubs - Custom Notes
The latest version introduces a clutch of new capabilities to the manager’s existing roster of ebook conversion, syncing, reading, and editing options
Android Leftovers
Android Repair Mode Starts to Roll Out for Some Select Devices
Difference Between openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed
The world of Linux distributions is vast and varied, with each offering its unique blend of features, stability, and software
Radxa Zero 3W SBC – Rockchip RK3566 SoC, 8GB RAM, WiFi 6 in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
The company provides Debian and Ubuntu OS images (XFCE or Server variants) as well as hardware access/control library for Linux
KDE Gear 23.08.4
Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear
LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download
The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability for download of LibreOffice 7.6.4 as the fourth maintenance update in the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source office suite series.
Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
Red Hat greases migration to RHEL for CentOS 7 holdouts
Insights tool aims to simplify conversion process, but it'll probably cost you
NixOS: A Combination Linux OS and Package Manager
The NixOS Linux distribution offers the promise of faster repeatable builds across hardware platforms, but has a learning curve
What Is an Immutable Linux Distro, and Should You Use One
Linux but more secure
5 reasons Linux is better than Windows for gaming handhelds
Linux is better for gaming handhelds overall, and the Steam Deck proves why that is
6 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Image Viewers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Krita 5.2.2 Released
We bring you another 5.2 series bug fix release with Krita 5.2.2
today's howtos
Torvalds, GNU/Linux, and Leftovers
today's leftovers
Firefox on the brink?
With such a continuing free-fall, Firefox is inevitably nearing the point where USWDS will remove it, like Internet Explorer before it, from the list of supported browsers
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Python, and more
BSD: Investing in FreeBSD, HBA for FreeBSD
a pair of BSD posts
Canonical/Ubuntu Blog: Corporate Stuff and Buzzwords
3 new blog posts
Systemd 255 Released: A Major Update for Linux Systems
Learn about the exciting new features and improvements in systemd 255, including systemd-storagetm, systemd-bsod, and more!
Games: Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot Engine, and More
8 items, mostly from Liam Dawe (Thursday)
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Orange Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More
Several stories about devices
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
Security Leftovers
Many Microsoft failings here
Microsoft: Windows Issues, Antitrust Issues, and Layoffs
Some opposition news
New systemd update will bring Windows' infamous Blue Screen of Death to Linux
To this day, networked PCs in macOS are represented by beige CRT monitors displaying a BSOD