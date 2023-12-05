Robustel introduces EG5101 and EG5200 Debian 11 industrial IoT gateways with 4G LTE cellular connectivity

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2023



Robustel introduced the EG5101 and EG5200 industrial IoT gateways running Debian 11 a few weeks ago, both with 4G LTE cellular connectivity, but the NXP i.MX 6ULL-based EG5101 has a more compact design, while the NXP i.MX 8M Plus-powered EG5200 provides more I/Os and resources.

The hardware between the EG5101 and EG5200 differs quite more than I expected when I first started this post, but both run the same RobusOS Pro operating system based on Debian 11 and with support for C, C++, Python, Java, Node.js, etc programming through an SDK provided by the company. In a typical scenario, the gateway would gather data from sensors using WiFi, Ethernet, or serial (RS232/RS485), potentially do some processing at the edge (especially the EG5200 with a built-in AI accelerator)

