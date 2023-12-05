Robustel introduces EG5101 and EG5200 Debian 11 industrial IoT gateways with 4G LTE cellular connectivity
Robustel introduced the EG5101 and EG5200 industrial IoT gateways running Debian 11 a few weeks ago, both with 4G LTE cellular connectivity, but the NXP i.MX 6ULL-based EG5101 has a more compact design, while the NXP i.MX 8M Plus-powered EG5200 provides more I/Os and resources.
The hardware between the EG5101 and EG5200 differs quite more than I expected when I first started this post, but both run the same RobusOS Pro operating system based on Debian 11 and with support for C, C++, Python, Java, Node.js, etc programming through an SDK provided by the company. In a typical scenario, the gateway would gather data from sensors using WiFi, Ethernet, or serial (RS232/RS485), potentially do some processing at the edge (especially the EG5200 with a built-in AI accelerator)