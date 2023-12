statCounter: GNU/Linux Market Share on Desktops/Laptops (Worldwide) Now 4% by Rounding Up, Not Even Counting ChromeOS At All

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2023



AS noted some hours ago in the sister site, GNU/Linux is now measured at an all-time high of 3.67%, based on statCounter.

We expect a lot more anti-GNU/Linux heckling and trolling, but it won't be enough to instigate infighting and cause total destruction. Too late. █