Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ Two new versions of OpenZFS fix long-hidden corruption bug
The OpenZFS development team have put out not one but two new releases of the open-source cross-platform filesystem for Linux and FreeBSD. Version 2.2.2 fixes the problem that showed up in the latest version, which is included in FreeBSD 14 as well as several Linux distros, including Ubuntu 23.10. There's also a new release in the previous version of OpenZFS: version 2.1.14 which applies to FreeBSD back to version 12.
Sean Conner ☛ The Gopher Situation
Over the past few days, I've been battling a pernicious bug in my gopher server wherein it becomes CPU bound and cause other issues on the server. I then have to go in and kill the gopher process (and the one time I couldn't even do that—I had to have the virtual server restarted). I initially attributed this to an over-aggressive bot crawling my site and blocked it with iptables but even that didn't solve the issue.
TecMint ☛ [Updated] 11 Best PDF Editors to Edit PDF Documents in Linux
Occasionally, you might want to modify your PDF and maybe add text, and images, fill forms, append a digital signature, and so on.
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ Meet Jorvon Moss | #MagPiMonday
A maker and roboticist known commonly as Odd Jayy, Jorvon creates cool stuff for Digi-Key. This #MagPiMonday, we get to him a little better.
Digi-key Electronics ☛ DigiKey: Jorvon Moss
Self taught robot maker
Chromium
DaemonFC (Ryan Farmer) ☛ CNN Testing Block for Brave Browser, Users of Anti-Cookie Notification Lists. Lies About “Privacy” Law.
CNN is blocking the Brave Web browser, and others who use the “Easylist Cookie Filter” and demanding that they turn off that list or switch browsers.
Further, CNN is lying about what the EU’s GDPR privacy law actually requires. There is no requirement that they load the “consent” screen for cookies. The only requirement is that they don’t set any tracking cookies until the user allows it.
