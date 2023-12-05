Kubernetes, Red Hat, and SUSE
Mat Duggan ☛ Why Kubernetes needs an LTS
Kubernetes follows an N-2 support policy (meaning that the 3 most recent minor versions receive security and bug fixes) along with a 15-week release cycle. This results in a release being supported for 14 months (12 months of support and 2 months of upgrade period). If we compare that to Debian, the OS project a lot of organizations base their support cycles on, we can see the immediate difference.
Red Hat Official ☛ Better securing the future: Navigating Red Hat OpenShift disconnected installations with the agent-based installer
In this article, we explore the benefits and key considerations of this essential deployment and operating paradigm.
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Community Plans Virtual Bar Anniversary
Amidst a time where people saw every square inch/cm of their homes, two openSUSE members founded an innovative way to foster camaraderie and engagement among its community; through a virtual bar.