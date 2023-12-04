Debian trademark canceled

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023



From a practical perspective, if the Scientologie.org precedent authorizes legitimate interest and fair use web sites using the Debian domain name then it feels wasteful to spend large amounts of time and money arguing over which authors can have a trademark registration.

[...] If you have registered domain names containing the Debian trademark then it is recommended that you seek advice about whether your web site content meets the criteria for legitimate interests under the UDRP or similar fair use frameworks that apply in your jurisdiction. The judgment about the Scientologie.org domain name provides an interesting example where the right of copyright interests was deemed to be superior to the trademark rights. As all Debian Developers have copyright interests in our work, the Scientologie.org precedent gives us a strong defence against malicious UDRP cases.

The ball is now in Jonathan Carter's court to decide whether he wants to continue vendettas into 2024 or whether he wants to use the Christmas season as an opportunity to bury the hatchet and stop attacking my family and I. Rogue elements of the Debian community began attacking my family at a time when I lost two family members. It reflects something uniquely bad about Debian culture and leadership.

