today's howtos
-
How to install Nvidia drivers on Ubuntu
Did you buy yourself a new laptop running Linux or Ubuntu? Well, if it has an Nvidia graphics card on board, you're ready to unlock extra power for gaming and other tasks that the CPU alone isn't capable of. But if you find that your system isn't properly reading your GPU, you'll want to ensure that it has the proper Nvidia drivers. You can do so using the GUI in Ubuntu, or by using the terminal and by running a few commands.
-
How to Hide Secrets With Steghide: A Guide to Steganography on Linux
Steganography is a technique you can use to hide secrets in everyday files, and the Linux steghide tool lets you use it. Unravel the intricacies of steghide, from subtle image embeds to extracting secret information, and learn to protect your digital privacy from the comfort of your Linux terminal.
-
How to Use Node.js with Docker
This tutorial explains the benefits of running Node.js applications in Docker containers and how to create a practical development workflow.