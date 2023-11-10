Software: chrpath release 0.17, MongoDB GUIs, and CapyPDF

The chrpath package provide a simple command line tool to remove the rpath or runpath of compiled ELF program. It is almost 10 years since I updated the code base, but I stumbled over the tool today, and decided it was time to move the code base from Subversion to git and find a new home for it, as the previous one (Debian Alioth) has been shut down. I decided to go with Codeberg this time, as it is my git service of choice these days, did a quick and dirty migration to git and updated the code with a few patches I found in the Debian bug tracker.