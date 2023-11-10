Software: chrpath release 0.17, MongoDB GUIs, and CapyPDF

Tux Machines

KDE Releases Alpha Versions of Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Out Now with OTA Support for PinePhone and PineTab Devices

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Sipeed previews M4N-Dock AI-Box

Variscite i.MX 95 SoM supports dual GbE +10GbE ports

Toradex Titan Eval Kit incorporates NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor

How To Pause and Resume OBS Studio Recording with Shortcut Keys

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

How Internet Exchange Points are Expanding and Improving Internet Access in Morocco

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure. 

Software: chrpath release 0.17, MongoDB GUIs, and CapyPDF

Steam Deck OLED: Valve’s Latest Innovation
Valve announced its latest innovation in portable gaming, Steam Deck OLED, with a high dynamic range screen and a longer-lasting battery
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
LLVM, VLC updates in Tumbleweed
During Hack Week this weeek, openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed still manages to send out four snapshots
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5
After several delays, the Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 39 as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.
GNOME Receives €1M Investment from Sovereign Tech Fund
Heard of the Sovereign Tech Fund? I hadn’t, but the GNOME project has bagged itself a whopping €1 million investment from them
Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
Delete them right now – list of extremely dangerous ‘malicious’ Android apps with hundreds of millions of downloads
Oxwall – social networking software platform
Oxwall is a free open source software package PHP/MySQL social networking software platform for building social networks, family sites and collaboration systems
PostgreSQL 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update
PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets
TLDR: see the title of this blog post, it's really that trivial
Your wait for Android phones with satellite connectivity just got longer
Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem
First impressions are deceiving and rhetoric can be intentionally misleading ("ethics" posturing for a greedy operation)
This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It
we caution readers that Firefox is not what it used to be
We Need A Revolution - Fairphone
Miquel Ballester dissects the role of tech companies in perpetuating a cycle of disposable electronics and Black Friday consumerism
Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3
Reliving The Authentic 90s Linux Experience
Complete with a 90s-era Pentium machine enclosed in a beige case, this is really the full 90s experience
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Apple Watch 9: Do you prefer Android or iOS
PGConf.dev 2024 - Call for Speakers and Sponsors
May 28 - 31, 2024, Vancouver, CA
FEX 2311 Tagged!
A fast linux usermode x86 and x86-64 emulator
Open Hardware and Linux Devices, Including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and a 192-Core RISC-V CPU
7 new stories/projects
KDE Gear 23.08.3
Today they all get new bugfix source releases with updated translations
elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The year of the Wayland desktop is almost here and elementary OS is the last distribution to announce plans for switching to Wayland by default with its next major release, elementary OS 8.
Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
The System76 Lemur Pro is light, thin, repairable, and upgradeable. It's the best Linux laptop we've tested
Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming
Catch an early look at the upcoming Plasma 6’s icons – they’re shaping up but not yet in their final form
Plasma 6.0 Alpha – What this means
The alpha release primarily focuses on preparing our software for a future release
System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
BleachBit, the popular free system cleaner, has just released a major update — its first since 2021
More Kia and Hyundai cars start getting wireless CarPlay and Android Auto (but there's a catch)
Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor
The Amlogic A311D was launched in 2019 and first found in the Khadas VIM3 SBC that we reviewed in both Android and Linux
Linux 6.6
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
Automatic NVIDIA SFS updating
An NVIDIA SFS is compiled for a particular kernel version
KDE Plasma 6 Alpha "megarelease" is Out for Testing
An early KDE Plasma 6 Alpha version is now available to download and test.
Latest in Browserling
The Vivaldi browser and Brave browser
WordPress 6.4 "Shirley" Released, Kiwi TCMS Milestone
WordPress 6.4 "Shirley" is here! Named in honor of the iconic jazz singer and pianist Shirley Horn, this release was made possible by over 600 contributors
KDE Releases Alpha Versions of Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02
The KDE Project released today the alpha version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with alpha versions of the KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear 24.02 software suites.
Epic lays out Google’s alleged “bribe and block” monopoly strategy in trial opening
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.1, Linux 6.5.11, Linux 6.1.62, Linux 5.4.260, Linux 4.19.298, Linux 4.14.329, Linux 5.15.138 and Linux 5.10.200
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.1 kernel
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (November 8)
Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 as the latest stable version for this Debian-based live system for performing disk cloning and imaging tasks.
Tux Machines Turns 19.5 a Month From Now
A step closer to 20
Chinese Isolation From the West is Working Well for GNU/Linux Adoption
GNU/Linux usage is growing rapidly in China
High GNU/Linux Usage Levels in Madagascar and Ethiopia
reaching all-time highs in Africa
Samsung just killed one of its most important Android phones
10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 39 Workstation
We are presenting our traditional Fedora release article - "10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 39", with post-install tweaks.
MusicPod, the All-In-One Linux Music Player, Has Improved
MusicPod, an all-in-one music, radio and podcast player for Linux created in Flutter, has matured at a clip since I first looked at it in the spring
Microsoft Windows Market Share in Oceania Down From 90% to 30%
63% Windows, 32% OS X
GNU/Linux Leapfrogging Proprietary Operating Systems
Why does the media not cover any of this?
