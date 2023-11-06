today's leftovers

I'm still looking for fun projects to do in GIMP! I came across this video from Logos By Nick on YouTube, and it's a cool effect.

The first thing you need is some smoke brushes for GIMP. I downloaded this set from deviantart. You need to sign on in order to download files. This is an .abr file, which means it's a brush set designed for Photoshop, but it will work in GIMP. Place the file in home/yourusername/.config/GIMP/2.10/brushes, and the brushes will show up in GIMP.

Open a new document in GIMP. Nick recommends at least 1280 x 1000. Fill it with black. Import the photo you want to use. You could probably use a photo with a background but his didn't, so I removed the background from mine as well. We've done a couple of projects on removing the background from a photo, so I'm pretty sure you know how to do it. Scale it if it is too big. Whatever face you use needs to be close to centered in the page.