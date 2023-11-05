today's howtos
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install Arch Linux on Your PC
Arch Linux is for power users, so installation can be daunting. Follow these steps to smooth the process.
-
RoseHosting ☛ 2023-10-30 [Older] How to Install Magento on Debian 12
-
Peteris Krumins ☛ 2023-10-31 [Older] How to get fast browser speed on a slow Internet connection?
-
Peteris Krumins ☛ 2023-11-02 [Older] How to download files fast when your Internet is slow?
-
XDA ☛ 7 steps to make Linux look like macOS
Apple released the macOS Sonoma update in September, which brought some visual improvements to the Mac ecosystem. Although it’s very difficult to run the newest version of macOS on non-Apple hardware to enjoy these changes, you can emulate it on a Linux system thanks to the endless customizability options available on this open-source operating system. In this guide, we have compiled all the methods you can follow to give your favorite Linux distro a macOS-themed makeover.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ 2023-10-28 [Older] How To Install Mageia 9 GNU/Linux with Dualboot, UEFI and External Drive Methods
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-03 [Older] How to install Universal Pokemon Randomizer ZX v4.6.0 on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-02 [Older] How to install FreeCAD on Peppermint OS
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-02 [Older] How to install World Painter on a Chromebook in 2023
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-01 [Older] How to install Factorio Demo on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-01 [Older] How to install Skype on Peppermint OS [Ed: Skype is Microsoft/NSA proprietary spyware that needs to be avoided and perish]
-
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-01 [Older] How to install the Flowblade video editor on Peppermint OS
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-01 [Older] How to install M.U.G.E.N Spider-Man Unlimited on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-30 [Older] How to install the Brave Beta browser on Peppermint OS
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-30 [Older] How to install PursaSlicer on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-29 [Older] How to install Firefox on Peppermint OS
-
Make Use Of ☛ 2023-11-02 [Older] Which Laptop Should You Buy? Chromebook vs. Windows [Ed: A grotesque but classic false dichotomy]
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-29 [Older] How to install Heaven Studio on a Chromebook
-
2023-10-26 [Older] How to clean up disk space on Cpanel WHM based VPS servers
-
Slashdot ☛ 2023-10-31 [Older] Bcachefs Merged Into the Linux 6.7 Kernel
-
Peteris Krumins ☛ 2023-10-29 [Older] How to get a 1gbit/s browsing speed