9to5Linux

LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

LinuxGizmos.com

XPI-3566-ZERO comes in Raspberry Pi Zero 2W form-factor

Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors

New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoC

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2023

Make Use OfHow to Install Arch Linux on Your PC

Arch Linux is for power users, so installation can be daunting. Follow these steps to smooth the process.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
Intel’s failed 64-bit Itanium CPUs die another death as Linux support ends
Intel stopped selling the last Itanium processors in 2021.
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Krita 5.2.1 Released
Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
 
See Weather Conditions in Ubuntu’s Top Panel with this Extension
Keeping an eye on current weather conditions is something a lot of us do, and there are ample ways to get real-time weather information on the Ubuntu desktop
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Apple Problems
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Raspberry Pi 5 review – Part 2: Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm, benchmarks, power consumption, and more
A few days ago I finally went through the Raspberry Pi 5 kit
Videos and Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
FuguIta - OpenBSD-based Live System - Release 7.4
FuguIta 7.4, based on OpenBSD 7.4, was first released on Octber 29, 2023
GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!
Nzyme v2.0.0-alpha.5 has been released
The nzyme v2.0.0 release train continues and version alpha.5 just arrived
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and More
Android Leftovers
OnePlus 12 tipped to launch as 2024 flagship Android smartphone with 2023 charging specs
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
CapyPDF 0.6.0 is out
Fans of PDF generators and large rodents rejoice, version 0.6.0 of CapyPDF is out
FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 Now Available
The fourth RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
On the Road to Plasma 6, Vol. 4
the KDE Plasma 6.0 + KDE Frameworks 6.0 + KDE Gear 24.02 Mega Release that will take KDE software to the next level
The Art of Working Fast in Tough Conditions
Power came down and back up at unexpected times, putting electronic equipment at risk or in danger of data loss
Toxic People in the Community Are Often Connected to Microsoft (and They're No Community)
Do not be misled by the crocodile tears
Bonfire Night is No Celebration, It Became Just an Excuse to Blow Stuff Up (or Burn Stuff)
Animal lovers detest this
Top 10 Best AUR Helpers for Arch Linux
Get the most out of Arch Linux's AUR with our guide on the best AUR helpers. Uncover the power of Yay, Trizen, Paru and more for easy package handling.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
How browsers zoom text and curl coasters
Security Leftovers
Red Hat's Friday Five — November 3, 2023: A Pool of Red Hat-Funded Propaganda, Spin, and More Bait/Traps
LibreSSL 3.8.2 Released
A new stable release of LibreSSL is out, and should be arriving on a mirror near you shortly
Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Wayland, IBM, and more
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Electronics embedded in elastomer enabled this exotic dress and more
Android Leftovers
Android Phone Running Slow? Check Out These 7 Tips and Help Give Your Phone a Boost
Security Leftovers
Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
A big thank you goes to my parents this week for contributing to my survival fund
today's howtos
many howtos
Let's Talk OS 8
This point release concludes our feature focus on the OS 7 series and development focus has now shifted to OS 8!
PostgreSQL: Credcheck version 2.3 released
This release is a maintenance release to fix a major issue with the "whitelist" feature
8 Websites Linux Users Should Have bookmarked
Here's the list of my favorite Linux websites. Perhaps you'll like them too
This week in KDE: Plasma 6 Alpha approaches
Time has a way of creeping up, and the Plasma 6 alpha release is in two days
Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom
Software that controls your body should always respect your freedom
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Digital Color Meter
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Libreboot 20231101 released!
This new release, Libreboot 20231101, released today 1 November 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
Ubuntu: Intel, Core, Pro, and T-Shirt
It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
FESCo members voted 6+1 to include KDE Plasma 6 with Wayland as the only desktop mode available in Fedora 40
Putting Raspberry Pi OS through its paces
The French Ubuntu community is celebrating the release of Ubuntu 23.10 in style, with the launch of a brand new t-shirt
today's howtos
Canonical Choosing War and Microsoft
Ubuntu much?
today's leftovers
Fedora, BSD, and programming
Sparky 7.1-RC1 armhf - arm64
targeted to the single board mini computers Raspberry Pi
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
8 new stories
Updating GNOME shell extensions to GNOME 45
It takes some time to arrive to the final user
Software for GNU/Linux and Some Free Software
a roundup of posts
Security Leftovers
in relation to GNU/Linux and beyond
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization
Some Firefox news
today's howtos
many more howtos for Friday
PSPP 2.0.0-pre3 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP
Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
version adds the option to build it for Qt 6
today's howtos
LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now
The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.5.8 as the eighth and last maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.5 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free office suite.
Android Leftovers
6 new Android games released in October 2023 — From Wizard of Legend to Reverse: 1999
Programming Leftovers
C, Python, and more
Software: Tor Browser, Package Managers, and Kubernetes
three more articles
Desktop Environments: Xfce4 in OpenBSD and Bringing dwm Shortcuts to GNOME
a pair of technical stories
KQuickImageEditor 0.3.0 and Kirigami Adddons 0.12 alpha
Two new releases are out in preparation of the first alpha release or the February Megarelease
Security Leftovers
17 stories, mostly from or by DataBreaches
Microsoft's Latest Misinformation/Disinformation Scandal
3 stories
Devices and Open Hardware or Retro
5 stories more
Windows TCO (Security Calamities)
Some breaches and such
Mozi is Dead
Mozi Botnet Likely Killed by Its Creators
Why You Should Write Your Own Static Site Generator
And oh boy do I love it
Why FreeBSD: Metify to Showcase How Moving to FreeBSD Enhanced Two New Products
The FreeBSD Vendor Summit always provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about how and why companies are using FreeBSD
today's howtos
Games: Aaron Honeycutt, Steam Client, and More
8 stories from Liam Dawe and others
Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors
Additionally, Embedian provides comprehensive software support for these products, including Yocto Project compatibility, Debian 11 Bullseye integration, and Android 11 support
$150 BeagleV-Fire SBC features Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA, support BeagleBone capes
Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA was one of the first Linux-compatible RISC-V SoCs and was found in pricey boards such as the Icicle and TySOM-M-MPFS250 development boards
Raspberry PI OS: upgrading and cross-grading
It's doable, but worth the cost
Install and Use Kvantum Themes in KDE Plasma
Learn how you can install and use Kvantum themes in any KDE Plasma desktop.
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software
Nitrux 3.1 is out now as the latest ISO snapshot for this immutable, systemd-free, and KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Firefox, hiredis, Strace updates in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week have been frequent with a fair amount of software packages arriving in each snapshot
Today in Techrights
Programming Leftovers
Git, C, Rust, and more
Debian Leftovers
Games: Godot 4.1.3, Steam Deck, and More
3 games-related updates/news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff
Devices: Rockchip, RISC-V, ZimaCube, Open source hardware (OSHW)
Linux-friendly hardware
Changes With Mozilla Thunderbird and Firefox
Things changing
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and Lunduke's Big Tech Show
Two new episodes
Ultimate Arch is online.
I just put Ultimate Arch online today and built the Ultimate Arch website online in one evening
Kernel: mseal(), memory tiering, and LWN.net is looking to hire a full-time writer/editor
Some Linux news
Software: KDE Software for GNU/Linux, MBR and GPT, More
WordPress also
Hyphens, minus, and dashes in Debian man pages
A change to the handling of the character often referred to as "hyphen", "minus", or "dash" ("-") made many man pages rather harder to work with
Home Assistant 2023.11 Release and a Review
we presented chapter 4 of the Year of the Voice, which introduced the new wake word feature in Home Assistant
Gawk 5.3.0 released
This note announces the next release of GNU Awk: version 5.3.0
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Ubuntu Leftovers
3 stories
Richard Stallman in Prague: Unyielding Spirit Amidst Health Challenges
Stallman's current health challenge, a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has brought about physical changes, yet it hasn't dampened his spirit nor diluted his message