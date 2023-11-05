Other Sites
LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Apple Problems
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2023
- Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
- Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
- Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
- you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
- New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
- Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
- Intel’s failed 64-bit Itanium CPUs die another death as Linux support ends
- Intel stopped selling the last Itanium processors in 2021.
- Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
- The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
- Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
- Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
- Krita 5.2.1 Released
- Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
- See Weather Conditions in Ubuntu’s Top Panel with this Extension
- Keeping an eye on current weather conditions is something a lot of us do, and there are ample ways to get real-time weather information on the Ubuntu desktop
- Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Apple Problems
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and More
- today's howtos
- Android Leftovers
- Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
- Raspberry Pi 5 review – Part 2: Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm, benchmarks, power consumption, and more
- A few days ago I finally went through the Raspberry Pi 5 kit
- Videos and Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
- FuguIta - OpenBSD-based Live System - Release 7.4
- FuguIta 7.4, based on OpenBSD 7.4, was first released on Octber 29, 2023
- GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
- I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!
- Nzyme v2.0.0-alpha.5 has been released
- The nzyme v2.0.0 release train continues and version alpha.5 just arrived
- LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The LXQt project announced today the release of LXQt 1.4 as the latest stable version of this lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions written in Qt.
- today's howtos
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and More
- Android Leftovers
- OnePlus 12 tipped to launch as 2024 flagship Android smartphone with 2023 charging specs
- Programming Leftovers
- today's howtos
- CapyPDF 0.6.0 is out
- Fans of PDF generators and large rodents rejoice, version 0.6.0 of CapyPDF is out
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 Now Available
- The fourth RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- On the Road to Plasma 6, Vol. 4
- the KDE Plasma 6.0 + KDE Frameworks 6.0 + KDE Gear 24.02 Mega Release that will take KDE software to the next level
- The Art of Working Fast in Tough Conditions
- Power came down and back up at unexpected times, putting electronic equipment at risk or in danger of data loss
- Toxic People in the Community Are Often Connected to Microsoft (and They're No Community)
- Do not be misled by the crocodile tears
- Bonfire Night is No Celebration, It Became Just an Excuse to Blow Stuff Up (or Burn Stuff)
- Animal lovers detest this
- Top 10 Best AUR Helpers for Arch Linux
- Get the most out of Arch Linux's AUR with our guide on the best AUR helpers. Uncover the power of Yay, Trizen, Paru and more for easy package handling.
- Today in Techrights
- today's leftovers
- How browsers zoom text and curl coasters
- Security Leftovers
- Red Hat's Friday Five — November 3, 2023: A Pool of Red Hat-Funded Propaganda, Spin, and More Bait/Traps
- LibreSSL 3.8.2 Released
- A new stable release of LibreSSL is out, and should be arriving on a mirror near you shortly
- Software Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
- Electronics embedded in elastomer enabled this exotic dress and more
- Android Leftovers
- Android Phone Running Slow? Check Out These 7 Tips and Help Give Your Phone a Boost
- Security Leftovers
- Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
- A big thank you goes to my parents this week for contributing to my survival fund
- today's howtos
- many howtos
- Let's Talk OS 8
- This point release concludes our feature focus on the OS 7 series and development focus has now shifted to OS 8!
- PostgreSQL: Credcheck version 2.3 released
- This release is a maintenance release to fix a major issue with the "whitelist" feature
- 8 Websites Linux Users Should Have bookmarked
- Here's the list of my favorite Linux websites. Perhaps you'll like them too
- This week in KDE: Plasma 6 Alpha approaches
- Time has a way of creeping up, and the Plasma 6 alpha release is in two days
- Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom
- Software that controls your body should always respect your freedom
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Digital Color Meter
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- Libreboot 20231101 released!
- This new release, Libreboot 20231101, released today 1 November 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
- Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
- Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
- Ubuntu: Intel, Core, Pro, and T-Shirt
- It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
- FESCo members voted 6+1 to include KDE Plasma 6 with Wayland as the only desktop mode available in Fedora 40
- Putting Raspberry Pi OS through its paces
- The French Ubuntu community is celebrating the release of Ubuntu 23.10 in style, with the launch of a brand new t-shirt
- today's howtos
- 5 howtos for today
- Canonical Choosing War and Microsoft
- Ubuntu much?
- today's leftovers
- Sparky 7.1-RC1 armhf - arm64
- targeted to the single board mini computers Raspberry Pi
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- 8 new stories
- Updating GNOME shell extensions to GNOME 45
- It takes some time to arrive to the final user
- Software for GNU/Linux and Some Free Software
- Security Leftovers
- Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization
- Some Firefox news
- today's howtos
- many more howtos for Friday
- PSPP 2.0.0-pre3 has been released
- I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP
- Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
- version adds the option to build it for Qt 6
- today's howtos
- LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now
- The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.5.8 as the eighth and last maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.5 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free office suite.
- Android Leftovers
- 6 new Android games released in October 2023 — From Wizard of Legend to Reverse: 1999
- Programming Leftovers
- C, Python, and more
- Software: Tor Browser, Package Managers, and Kubernetes
- Desktop Environments: Xfce4 in OpenBSD and Bringing dwm Shortcuts to GNOME
- KQuickImageEditor 0.3.0 and Kirigami Adddons 0.12 alpha
- Two new releases are out in preparation of the first alpha release or the February Megarelease
- Security Leftovers
- Microsoft's Latest Misinformation/Disinformation Scandal
- Devices and Open Hardware or Retro
- Windows TCO (Security Calamities)
- Mozi is Dead
- Mozi Botnet Likely Killed by Its Creators
- Why You Should Write Your Own Static Site Generator
- And oh boy do I love it
- Why FreeBSD: Metify to Showcase How Moving to FreeBSD Enhanced Two New Products
- The FreeBSD Vendor Summit always provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about how and why companies are using FreeBSD
- today's howtos
- only 5 howtos for now
- Games: Aaron Honeycutt, Steam Client, and More
- Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors
- Additionally, Embedian provides comprehensive software support for these products, including Yocto Project compatibility, Debian 11 Bullseye integration, and Android 11 support
- $150 BeagleV-Fire SBC features Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA, support BeagleBone capes
- Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA was one of the first Linux-compatible RISC-V SoCs and was found in pricey boards such as the Icicle and TySOM-M-MPFS250 development boards
- Raspberry PI OS: upgrading and cross-grading
- It's doable, but worth the cost
- Install and Use Kvantum Themes in KDE Plasma
- Learn how you can install and use Kvantum themes in any KDE Plasma desktop.
- Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software
- Nitrux 3.1 is out now as the latest ISO snapshot for this immutable, systemd-free, and KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
- Firefox, hiredis, Strace updates in Tumbleweed
- Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week have been frequent with a fair amount of software packages arriving in each snapshot
- Today in Techrights
- Programming Leftovers
- Debian Leftovers
- Games: Godot 4.1.3, Steam Deck, and More
- 3 games-related updates/news
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- Devices: Rockchip, RISC-V, ZimaCube, Open source hardware (OSHW)
- Changes With Mozilla Thunderbird and Firefox
- Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and Lunduke's Big Tech Show
- Ultimate Arch is online.
- I just put Ultimate Arch online today and built the Ultimate Arch website online in one evening
- Kernel: mseal(), memory tiering, and LWN.net is looking to hire a full-time writer/editor
- Software: KDE Software for GNU/Linux, MBR and GPT, More
- Hyphens, minus, and dashes in Debian man pages
- A change to the handling of the character often referred to as "hyphen", "minus", or "dash" ("-") made many man pages rather harder to work with
- Home Assistant 2023.11 Release and a Review
- we presented chapter 4 of the Year of the Voice, which introduced the new wake word feature in Home Assistant
- Gawk 5.3.0 released
- This note announces the next release of GNU Awk: version 5.3.0
- Security Leftovers
- Ubuntu Leftovers
- Richard Stallman in Prague: Unyielding Spirit Amidst Health Challenges
- Stallman's current health challenge, a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has brought about physical changes, yet it hasn't dampened his spirit nor diluted his message