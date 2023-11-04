Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

The Art of Working Fast in Tough Conditions

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2023



YESTERDAY there was a very obnoxious (and very rare) outage in our area. Power came down and back up at unexpected times, putting electronic equipment at risk or in danger of data loss (some sort of outages can blow fuses and components; some can cause file system inconsistencies). Either way, we powered down a lot of our equipment until the local crew managed to replace the faulty parts, impacting perhaps 100 homes around us (radius about 200m).

In the process I decided they cannot be relied upon (no message sent from them until 4 hours later!) and thought, "hey, who the heck knows how long will this last for?"

Of course since they've abolished landlines and instead supplied some "smart" IP-based handsets (that charge a lot of money) we could not even call emergency services. No power? No Internet. No phone. No Internet but power still on? Still no phone. In the days of the copper-based connections this was not an issue.

On the upside, I managed to rearrange all the computers, neatly organised all the wires, and ended up with the typical setup of 6 computers and 10 monitors on my desk. The server is safety stored under a shelf, the alarm clock found a better position, and there was lots of cleaning up afterwards.

A lot of time was lost yesterday. Things we planned to publish were either delayed or never published. It's sort of difficult to work when one lacks the very basics, such as power supply, connection to the Web etc. Heck, we lost power and Internet access exactly when I posted a new page to this site, and very much in the middle of the process. I thought it would damage the database and could not verify all was OK until after the power came back.

Today we're back to high efficiency. We caught up with the news, we now write some original material, and monitoring of this site improved. There's a whole monitor devoted to it. █