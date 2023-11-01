Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC
Libre Computer’s AML-A311D-CC Alta, part of the Cottonwood series, is a low-cost single board computer equipped with integrated CPU, GPU, and 5 TOPs NPU cores. It is designed to deliver high-performance computing suitable for applications requiring 4K video processing and AI workload capabilities.
As of publication date, the Alta AML-A311D-CC is only available to order configured with a 4GB LPDDR4 memory system. Unlike the Sweet Potato (S905X-based) covered in September, this new SBC features the following Amlogic processor...
The board is compatible with SystemReady IR operating systems, and it supports standard Linux distributions right out of the box, ensuring ease of use and quick setup. It features an advanced BIOS compatible with UEFI, allowing for seamless hardware migration from existing CC form factor applications.