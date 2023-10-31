NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.