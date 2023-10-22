The Green Robot (Linux Inside) Has Taken Over Asia
The growth of GNU/Linux in ASEAN [1, 2] overshadows any perceived "gains" by Microsoft, which merely uses some new version that's almost identical to the previous one to merely "cannibalise" the supposedly 'old' one. Microsoft currently spreads fake "adoption" numbers of Windows Vista 11, but consider what has happened in south Asia:
Almost no blue (Windows majority).
Notice what's going on in some islands in the Pacific (mapping data does not capture enough of their size to show the colour). Here's one, Vanuatu:
Many other islands are the same (we've checked). Android dominates. Android uses Linux. █