Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

The Green Robot (Linux Inside) Has Taken Over Asia

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



The growth of GNU/Linux in ASEAN [1, 2] overshadows any perceived "gains" by Microsoft, which merely uses some new version that's almost identical to the previous one to merely "cannibalise" the supposedly 'old' one. Microsoft currently spreads fake "adoption" numbers of Windows Vista 11, but consider what has happened in south Asia:

Almost no blue (Windows majority).

Notice what's going on in some islands in the Pacific (mapping data does not capture enough of their size to show the colour). Here's one, Vanuatu:

Many other islands are the same (we've checked). Android dominates. Android uses Linux. █