Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Framework 13 Is The Last Laptop You Need To Buy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



Notice I didn't say "Windows Laptop" in the headline. That's because, true to its "build it the way you want it" philosophy, Framework doesn't force Windows on you.

For the DIY Edition, you get a Windows key that you can install if you want, but you're not beholden to use it. The company's worked closely with their active Linux community and the distro makers themselves to provide guides for stable Fedora and Ubuntu distros. Download the tool, follow Framework's thorough instructions, and before you know it you'll be puzzling your way through a truly DIY operating system to match your LEGO-fied laptop.

Even though the AMD 7040 is a cutting-edge chip, Framework is working closely with AMD's open source team to refine their BIOS to be even more stable for a wider variety of Linux distros. It speaks to the fact that they're enthusiasts too, not just hardware manufacturers.

Full disclosure, I wasn't able to get Linux running on the laptop Framework sent over but that speaks more to my Linux knowledge (or lack thereof). Plus, the hardware was so new at the time that Framework was still working out a stable distro. They've been releasing distro updatese since I last tried though, so I'm looking forward to giving it another go! And if that doesn't work, there's a vast trove of knowledge in Framework's community forum.

Completely replacing your laptop year after year to stay ahead of performance trends is costly and generates an unfathomable amount of e-waste. Framework's solution, with its superior modularity and repairability, is something that should be adopted by any manufacturer who says they "care about the environment."

