Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Link Tech Show, and mintCast
2023-10-18 [Older] FLOSS Weekly 754: Is He Still On? - Jon "maddog" Hall, Caninos Loucos, Open Source vs Free Software
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1023
joel tries it all at the pumpkinfest.
mintCast 423 – Lay Down A *buntu
First up in the news: Mint 21.2 Cinnamon EDGE released, new version of Raspberry Pi OS released, new Ubuntu 23.10+flavours In security and privacy: Curl patches 'worst' security flaw in ages, Encrypted Client Hello Then in our Wanderings: Joe prints the D-handle, Moss tries out a new chair, Bill spends more money, Majid is finally Apple-free and Eric manages to stay alive for days without a smartphone.