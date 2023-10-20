Raspberry Pi Projects and News
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ The Raspberry Pi Powered PiCar-X from SunFounder
This robotic car comes with three different modules that you can use to add AI behaviors. These modules are all connected back to the Raspberry Pi, where you will run the code that drives the PiCar-X.
-
[New/updated] Signage Orchestrator
Signage Orchestrator is a central web interface you can use to schedule Raspberry Slideshow players to slide media in a calendar-based timetable.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Image processing on Raspberry Pi 5: our new hardware image signal processor
Raspberry Pi 5 handles image processing very differently from its predecessors. Our new computer introduces our hardware ISP (image signal processor), developed here at Raspberry Pi and built partly into our chip RP1, but mostly into Raspberry Pi 5‘s application processor, Broadcom BCM2712.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ What does AI mean for computing education?
Our CEO Philip Colligan engages with the big questions surrounding AI and computing education.