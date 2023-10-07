Programming Leftovers
Codevis Weekly Update [Ed: Seems wrong to post this in Microsoft Github]
Codevis is a tool to help developers manage large codebases, sponsored by Bloomberg, developed by Codethink and hosted on the KDE Infrastructure, with all that, completely opensource with a permissive license. Codevis uses a mix of technologies to do what it does, mainly
LLVM and Clangto do the heavy lifting of understanding C++ Codebases,
Qtfor Callback management (in the form of Signal/Slots),
KDE Frameworkslibraries for the desktop application, and
pure Qtfor the CLI application. The database layer is written with
Soci, the same database layer used in CERN, targeting sqlite3.
pi3hat C++ bindings update
The pi3hat repository, in addition to hosting a library for sending raw CAN frames using the pi3hat, has long had example source code demonstrating how to use that to communicate with a moteus controller. Recently however, C++ bindings were officially added to the primary moteus repository, that provide a more consistent, flexible and complete interface … Continue reading pi3hat C++ bindings update
R-Guru.com Cheat Sheet for Statistical Programmers
This R-Guru cheat sheet is ideal for Statistical Programmers since it contains best practice examples for creating and updating tibbles in the pharma industry.
Title: Mastering Legends in R: Drawing Them Outside the Plot
Of course, Steve! I’d be delighted to help you write an engaging blog post about drawing a legend outside of a plot in base R. It’s a handy skill for R programmers, and I’m sure your readers will appreciate the guidance.
Fluid Simulation Does The Math
If you like math, you should enjoy [kynd’s] page about simulating fluid in p5.js. You might still enjoy the pretty colors and shapes if you aren’t into math. What’s scary is that the page promises to have as little math as possible, but there’s still quite a bit. Of course, we are sure you could go even deeper down the rabbit hole.
Python
Working With Legacy Code: Extending Shiny Modules with the Sprout Technique and Test Driven Development
Making changes to a legacy system can be daunting. How can we develop code when we don’t have unit tests for a part of a system we need to change?
IBM propels PyTorch beyond model training into AI inference
In an exclusive interview with VentureBeat, Raghu Ganti, principal research staff member at IBM detailed new research efforts that enable PyTorch to become a more viable enterprise option for inference.
Python XML to CSV
The “xmltodict” module, “ElementTree” module and the “untangle” module are utilized to convert Python XML to CSV (Comma Separated Value).
Pandas Exponential Moving Average
The “DataFrame.ewm()” function of the “pandas” library is used to perform exponentially weighted moving average (EWMA) calculations on a DataFrame.
Python Functools Lru_Cache
In Python, the “lru_cache()” function decorator of the “functools” module is used to reduce the function time execution by utilizing the memorization process.
