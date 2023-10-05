According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Introducing Students to FreeBSD

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2023



One of the Foundation’s goals for 2023-2024 is to increase the adoption and visibility of FreeBSD. This is a pretty broad and lofty goal, so we’ve broken this down into a few key markets/audiences we plan to target. One group we’ve identified is college students. Introducing FreeBSD to people early on in their education paths will help prepare them for jobs in systems programming, and provide marketable skills for many opportunities going forward. Plus, the Project benefits by having more people contributing to FreeBSD.

Here’s a short overview of the FreeBSD University program that we are developing, though it’s currently in the planning stages. However, we have a recent intern willing to work with us and introduce FreeBSD at his university this semester.

