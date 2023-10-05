Introducing Students to FreeBSD
One of the Foundation’s goals for 2023-2024 is to increase the adoption and visibility of FreeBSD. This is a pretty broad and lofty goal, so we’ve broken this down into a few key markets/audiences we plan to target. One group we’ve identified is college students. Introducing FreeBSD to people early on in their education paths will help prepare them for jobs in systems programming, and provide marketable skills for many opportunities going forward. Plus, the Project benefits by having more people contributing to FreeBSD.
Here’s a short overview of the FreeBSD University program that we are developing, though it’s currently in the planning stages. However, we have a recent intern willing to work with us and introduce FreeBSD at his university this semester.