Microsoft Teams

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 04, 2023,

updated Oct 04, 2023



Today I was about to speak to people over Microsoft Teams, however bear in mind this is not my choice; I would avoid using proprietary software in every possible way and in fact there are many ways to speak without using a malware-like application. I simply supposed that using the landline would work perfectly well. You don't have to see the face of the person you are talking to, not all the time I believe. If it is really necessary to see the person, then you can meet outside, somewhere where both parties are comfortable to chat. The parties who insisted on using Microsoft Teams were so primitive that when the Microsoft Teams 'webapps' weren't working as expected they tried to reach me on the landline and yet they still seem to just not know how to the landline work all of the sudden. It is like they never used it before or simple don't know how to not use Microsoft.

It should be noted that first they even gave me the wrong URL to connect to. How embarrassing. Landlines do not have this kind of issue, they're trivial to use.

Microsoft Teams kept crashing every time I attempted to connect. Giving the correct ID#, password, and name did not help. There was a message popping up: "We are informing the people that you are waiting for the meeting" and then it will always crash. What crap! Microsoft Teams - bloatware, perhaps doesn't work with an older ChromeOS version, simply not compatible (I would use Debian, but malware does not belong on my laptop). This was my first time using Microsoft Teams, so I really don't like the experience, and most probably this will be the last time I'll be using it, ever. Or trying to. First impressions last, so Microsoft Teams, you fail and this impression will stay for a while or I will never even bother to mention the software. Microsoft Teams: not recommendable. Don't let anyone drag you into using that. Accommodate people, not Microsoft. Don't promote Microsoft to people. You're not helping them.