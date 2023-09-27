Devices and Open Hardware News
-
(Update) MediaTek presents Genio 1200 based SoM compatible with ADLINK’s carrier board
MediaTek released a System on Module (SoM) that integrates their latest Genio 1200 AIoT (MT8395) System on Chip showcased last month. The LEC-MTK-I1200 features 8-cores (4x Cortex-A78/4x A55), 5-cores Arm Mali-G57 GPU and an APU system (5 TOPS). For quick prototyping, ADLINK has also designed a development board compatible with the LEC-MTK-I1200.
The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).
-
Industry automation? There’s an app for that! With FLECS and Portenta X8
All you need is a Portenta X8 – our powerful, industrial-grade SOM with Linux OS preloaded onboard: connect it to your computer via USB, install FLECS for free (with, literally, one line of code), and access the FLECS UI to pick the right solution for production control, communication, SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition), data analysis, fleet management and more.
-
Commodore, the Apple II, and how things could have been different
Science fiction is billed as a genre of speculative fiction, but it’s always been a forward-thinking social commentary on the present. What the future holds depends on our actions now, and those future characters can discuss what people did in the “past”.
I’m starting to see retrocomputing through a similar lens. There’s a far broader discussion to be had about why so many of us are drawn to old computers in the context of modern computing: it’s not (just) a misplaced and silly wallow in nostalgia. But I wanted to mention one aspect that’s been on my mind that most definitely is a commentary on the present.
-
The W65C265SXB gets a SXY case
Don't worry — my favourite single-board computer remains the 6502-based classic MOS/Commodore KIM-1, and I've got some future projects in the works. But these were recently on sale on Amazon and I couldn't resist getting a little sort-of RPi-sized SBC that runs the 16-bit 65816, the W65C265SXB. With 32K of RAM and a flash option, plus lots of UARTs and I/O, it seemed more practical for projects than the WDC MyMENSCH even if the Mensch is a little smaller. Serial and power are provided over a single on-board USB connection and it has a built-in ROM monitor. Handy!
-
Adding an LCD interface to an old file server
Servers don’t usually need monitors, keyboards, or mice. Because the user only interacts with servers through separate devices under normal conditions, a server can just be a box with with a processor, RAM, storage, and network adapter. But that becomes an issue if something is wrong with the server that requires direct interaction. To help his dad in those situations, Abraham Limpo added an LCD interface to his father’s old file server.
-
Revisiting programmable Mac ROM SIMMs in Quadras
TL;DR: The pinout of modern programmable Mac ROM SIMMs needs to be changed for correct operation in Quadras. If you’re interested in how I reached that conclusion, or at least want to see some cool pictures, read on below.
If you’ve been paying attention to the Classic Mac scene these days, you’re probably familiar with custom Mac ROM SIMMs such as the ROM-inator II. If not, here’s some intro material about them. JDW also made an awesome YouTube video explaining them.
-
Amiga CD32 Restoration: Part 1
I recently acquired a CD32 which is pretty much in a destroyed state. This is going to be a lot of work to restore, so, let’s make a start.
-
Collection of System76 Laptop Reviews 2020-2022
This is a compilation of System76 laptop reviews by various authors we found in three years period of 2020-2022. This is the continuation to the First Part. We encourage you to read each one of the reviews in their respective website carefully. If you cannot visit any link, perhaps because the website unavailable, you can revisit the link via the Internet Archive. With this, we hope we help you choosing the best GNU/Linux laptop and computer brand you are looking for. Enjoy!
-
This teeny tiny TV plays The Simpsons all day, every day
A Raspberry Pi Zero, a 2.8″ Waveshare screen, and a little 3D printing magic is all fans of The Simpsons need to create a miniature perpetual watch party. That first part is a tiny lie — you need wires and stuff — but we’ll get into that later.
-
Amiga CD32 Restoration: Part 2
At the end of the first part, I had the CD32 in a state where it shows the boot logo, but the red video signal was missing. Let’s continue the repair.