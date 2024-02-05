GNU/Linux Reaches 3% Market Share in South America, According to statCounter, More Than Doubling Its Share Since Pandemic Began

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2024,

updated Feb 05, 2024



And meanwhile Windows revenues continue to fall sharply. Asia and Africa are now dominated by Android.

THE latest data (this month; as ODF) from statCounter helps affirm a trend.

Not only does Windows go down (both share and revenue). GNU/Linux is among the main gainers if not the sole gainer.

The image below shows GNU/Linux "Desktop Operating System Market Share South America", excluding ChromeOS. The original chart is included in the ODF file. █