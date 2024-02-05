GNU/Linux Reaches 3% Market Share in South America, According to statCounter, More Than Doubling Its Share Since Pandemic Began

Tux Machines

A Complete Guide to Xubuntu Default Apps and Their Purposes

Tor Project blog

Defend Internet Freedom with Tor in 2024 elections season

In 2022, Access Now's Shutdown Tracker Optimization Project (STOP) and the #KeepItOn coalition recorded 187 instances of Internet censorship events across 35 countries. These events ranged from social media blocks to internet outages. In 14 of these countries, censorship events were followed by documented human rights abuses, as detailed in the Access Now annual report. Internet censorship frequently acts as an early indicator of other violations of human rights.

Arti 1.1.13 is released: onion services development

In Arti 1.1.13, trying out onion services will hopefully be a smoother experience. We've fixed some important bugs. We've also been doing a lot of work on storage of persistent state, and cryptographic keys, to support proper expiry of obsolete keys, and deletion of state for no-longer-required onion services.

Nautilus File Manager Is Getting a New Global Search Mode in GNOME 46

As part of the GNOME 46 development cycle, Nautilus received a bunch of new features and enhancements for better file management in GNOME, including improved discoverability of custom folder icons, detection of copy/move operations of files over the 4GB limit on FAT filesystems, a new Network view, and much more.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 4th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

52Pi’s N04 and N05 HATs for Raspberry Pi 5: NVMe Storage Expansion in 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 Sizes

OKdo ROCK 5 AIO Edge Media Board with 3 TOPs NPU and Pre-integrated AI Stack

Introducing the MaTouch ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ with Camera OV3660 by Makerfabs

GNU/Linux Reaches 3% Market Share in South America, According to statCounter, More Than Doubling Its Share Since Pandemic Began

Guatemala Travel Poster

And meanwhile Windows revenues continue to fall sharply. Asia and Africa are now dominated by Android.

THE latest data (this month; as ODF) from statCounter helps affirm a trend.

Not only does Windows go down (both share and revenue). GNU/Linux is among the main gainers if not the sole gainer.

The image below shows GNU/Linux "Desktop Operating System Market Share South America", excluding ChromeOS. The original chart is included in the ODF file.

GNU/Linux Desktop Operating System Market Share South America

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and More
FOSS links, some leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security half a dozen
Ubuntu: Newsletter, Repositories, and Microsoft Spyware
Some Ubuntu picks
IBM LinuxONE 4 Express and Ubuntu Server drive data centre performance and economics
Canonical is pleased to announce that Ubuntu Server is optimised and fully supported on IBM LinuxONE 4 Express
Damn Small Linux 2024
Damn Small Linux 2024 released
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Switching to the Calamares Installer by Default
The upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution is switching to Calamares as the default graphical installer and sticks to KDE Plasma 5 series.
 
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
Arduino "Cloud" and the Environment, Tips for Fairphone Users
a couple of Open Hardware/Modding picks
KDE and Qt: Latest on Wayland Support
a couple of development reports
Flathub and Red Hat
Some IBM-centric links
Programming Leftovers, Education, and Standards
Technical stuff
Mozilla on "AI" Fluff (Buzzwords, Not Substance), Monitor Plus, and Tor Project on Internet Freedom
Some stuff and fluff from Mozilla
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
5 stories about the Pi
today's howtos
half a dozen for now
Games: OpenTTD, GNU/Linux Gaming Predictions For 2023, and More
9 news picks about gaming
Introducing Mozilla Monitor Plus: Auto-remove Personal Data from Breach
To keep you safe online in the easiest way, Mozilla Monitor, formerly known as Firefox Monitor, has unveiled its latest paid subscription service – Mozilla Monitor Plus.
Meta Open Sources DotSlash: Executable Deployment Tool
Meta open sources the in-house Simplified executable deployment tool "DotSlash".
What's going on with Activities in Plasma 6?
There's broad consensus within the KDE developer community that the Activities feature doesn't work the way we want it to
Nautilus File Manager Is Getting a New Global Search Mode in GNOME 46
The GNOME 46 desktop environment is still a couple of months away and more new features are being added these days to various of its default apps and components, including the Nautilus (Files) file manager, which received a new global search mode.
Calculating a cybersecurity budget
new article from Cyber|Show
Microsoft Faking 'Innovation' Again, Copying Sudo Like It Did in 2006
misleading narrative again
Purism Crowdfunding and Amazon Abandons Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for Another 'Linux'
Devices running Linux
today's howtos
last batch for tonight
today's leftovers
LF, FSF-EEE, and OpenSUSE
Android Leftovers
Ayaneo reveals details of new Android gaming handheld set to rival the Ayn Odin2
OS 8 Now Available in Early Access
I'm super excited to let you know that OS 8 builds are available in Early Access and they are now installable
Programming Leftovers
Raku and more
Best Linux Distro for Gaming – Top Distros for Enhanced Linux Gaming Experience
Thanks to the big push made by Valve
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Uno, ESP32-S2, and 3D Printing
4 projects or stories
Security Leftovers
flaws, patches, and more
A Complete Guide to Xubuntu Default Apps and Their Purposes
This is a full list of all Xubuntu default applications
Review: wattOS R13
wattOS wattOS is a fast and lightweight desktop Linux distribution based on Debian
OKdo ROCK 5 AIO Edge Media Board with 3 TOPs NPU and Pre-integrated AI Stack
The board runs on the Debian 10 LTS operating system, providing a mature and actively developed software environment
European Events: Hackaday Europe 2024 and FOSDEM 2024
4 reports/invitationss
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
corporate and technical articles from Red Hat
GNU/Linux Applications: FSearch, Note Taking, and Lux
5 new articles about software
Audiocasts/Shows: WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, and LINUX Unplugged
5 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for Tuesday
Why the future of manufacturing will rely on open source
Let's look at a few examples of how Red Hat is working with our ecosystem to put this effort into action
Open Hardware/Modding: How I Also Hacked my Car and Raspberry Pi Project
Some devices and hacking
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the World Wide Web
Web-centric news picks
Programming Leftovers
many picks for this week
Windows TCO Leftovers
3 Windows TCO examples
today's howtos
morning batch of howtos
Android Leftovers
Google Maps is now bringing 3D buildings during navigation to more Android Auto users
Beyond 2038: Debian Strengthens 32-Bit Builds with Critical Patches
No worries. Your 32-bit packages won't break after 2038 since the Debian team already started working on it.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182 released
The first update of the year 2024 is out: IPFire 2.27
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.4, Linux 6.6.16, and Linux 6.1.77
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.4 kernel
These two old-school music players for Linux let me fine-tune my listening experience
Both Clementine and Qmmp include 10-band EQs
GNU/Linux Reaches 3% Market Share in South America, According to statCounter, More Than Doubling Its Share Since Pandemic Began [original]
GNU/Linux is among the main gainers if not the sole gainer
Android Leftovers
February 2024 Android security patch here for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet
Deepin V23 Beta 3: China's latest contribution to the global Linux community
The highly anticipated third beta version of Deepin V23 has finally been released
PCLinuxOS, Writing PCLinuxOS Magazine, PCLinuxOS Screenshots, and More PCLinuxOS News
PCLinuxOS articles
Repo Review: Zotero
Zotero is free and open source reference management software designed to help researchers collect, organize, cite and share their research sources
Repo Review: Midori
Midori in review
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 4th, 2024
The 173rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 4th, 2024.
FOSDEM 2024 and New Audio
report and more
The Universim, Reviewed on Linux
The Universim, developed and published by Crytivo, is a colony sim that tries to do many things and succeed in some while testing your god's patience
GNU/Linux Applications: fooyin and Notejet
a pair of FOSS programs
Programming Leftovers
4 coding related picks
Papirus Icon Pack Update Adds 50+ New Icons
first update in 2024
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Benchmarks: GNU/Linux Performance on x86
claims of big gains
Security Leftovers
Security in Linux mostly
Android Leftovers
Google may roll out 'Circle to Search' for other Android devices after Sept
Orange Pi Neo is a Linux handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 7 7840U
This week at FOSDEM in Belgium, developers from the Manjaro Linux team are showing off the first Orange Pi handheld running their GNU/Linux-based operating system
Gentoo x86-64-v3 binary packages available
it should work on any 64bit defective chip maker Intel or AMD machine
libredwg-0.13 released
Now we'll finish work on encode support for r2004+
OSMC's February update is here with Kodi v20.3
Here's what's new
FreeBSD 13.3-BETA1 Now Available
The first BETA build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for February
This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
Ubuntu 24.04 Will Use Linux Kernel 6.8 — If All Goes to Plan!
Ubuntu developers recently shared word on the Linux kernel version Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will use — and I'll admit: it's not the one I guessed
today's leftovers
5 more links for this morning
today's howtos
first batch for this week
Programming Leftovers
Including Python and shell
Devices Leftovers (Linux and More)
3 stories about hardware
Web Browser Leftovers
Web Browsing Views
Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL, Free Software Security Podcast, and Going Linux
3 new episodes
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Linux Weekly Roundup
A couple of weekly outlines
today's leftovers
many assorted links, some older
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA
Programming Leftovers
a few more from the weekend
Videos: This Past Week in GNU/Linux and Free Software (Invidious)
Invidious videos only