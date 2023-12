GNU/Linux Saw Its Biggest Global Boost This Month, Rising 0.6% in a Month Based on statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 27, 2023



Based on the latest data (year's end), GNU/Linux is at nearly 4% now.

Notice how big a jump this month:

What a leap!

This is unprecedented, as the graph below shows (this month is on the right-hand side):

Have a play with the full dataset. It is in OpenDocument Format and it corresponds to this graph.