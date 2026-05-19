news
Announcing Istio 1.30.0, 1.28.7, and 1.29.3
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Istio 1.30.0 Change Notes
Traffic Management
Improved endpoint selection for multi-network environments to use the gateway for network-specific endpoints when the local proxy network is unset.
Improved sidecar proxy service namespace selection. When configuring sidecar proxies, if a hostname exists in multiple namespaces, Istio now prefers Kubernetes services and falls back to the oldest non-Kubernetes service (e.g.
ServiceEntry) by creation time. Previously, the first visible namespace alphabetically was chosen.
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Announcing Istio 1.30.0
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.30. Thank you to all our contributors, testers, users, and enthusiasts for helping us get the 1.30.0 release published!
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Announcing Istio 1.28.7
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.28.6 and 1.28.7.
Fixed an issue where waypoints failed to add the TLS inspector listener filter when only TLS ports existed, causing SNI-based routing to fail for wildcard
ServiceEntryresources with
resolution: DYNAMIC_DNS. (Issue #59024)
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Announcing Istio 1.29.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.29.2 and 1.29.3.