Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

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LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO adds ESP32-S3 Standard Series to T-SIM lineup

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Forlinx rolls out FET3572-C SoM and OK3572-C board with Rockchip RK3572

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

Rockchip unveils RK3572 processor with 4 TOPS NPU and LPDDR5X support

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

9to5Linux

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.

DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements

Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.14

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Preserving evidence: How OpenArchive fosters accountability and media sovereignty

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

news

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 19, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for local profile backups on Linux, the general availability of local network access restrictions, and many other changes.
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy
a pair of pieces
Peter Neumann has died
Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories
Microsoft's Vista 11 Turns Five Soon, the Upgrade is GNU/Linux, Not Windows Vista 12 or 15 or 20 or Whatever Number They Invent Next [original]
People who want Software Freedom can regain control of their computing, their data and by extension their everyday lives.
It Takes a Village [original]
The important thing is the project, not just the faces behind it
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money
a pair of news picks
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
 
today's leftovers
emphasis on GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Software Freedom, FSF, and Copycat of FSF ('SFLC')
some FSF related themes
Announcing Istio 1.30.0, 1.28.7, and 1.29.3
Istio releases
Security Fixes, Windows Back Doors, and More
Security leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, "PlayStation 2 Portable", Installing GNU/Linux for Gaming with CachyOS
gaming leftovers
Kernel Space Bugs: Still a Lot of Coverage About Local Privilege Escalation
some exaggerate it
Anti-Lag 2 in Linux
Graphics improvements
Microsoft Operatives Who Run OSI Promote Openwashing, Slop and Microsoft Also Promoted by 'Linux' Foundation
totally compromised
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Enables OAuth Sign-In with Account Auto-Configuration
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 open-source email client is now available for download with OAuth sign-in support with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and other changes.
NetBSD, OpenBSD, and FreeBSD News
BSD leftovers
Applications: A Look at Gaze and LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released
Application centric news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Martin Pitt Leaving Red Hat, Red Hat as Microsoft Reseller, and Slop Promotion
Red Hat leftovers
OpenBSD 7.9 released
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt
Games: Terraria, Go, GNU/Linux on a PlayStation 5, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.9
The Wine development release 11.9 is now available
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!
DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements
DietPi 10.4 distribution for single-board computers is now available for download with support for Orange Pi 5B, DietPi-Software improvements, and other changes.
KDE Plasma is the Linux desktop I recommend to Windows users, but only after these tweaks
KDE Plasma is already pretty much the perfect desktop environment for those switching from Windows 10 or 11
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
"Windy at the Top" for GNU/Linux and Tux Machines [original]
First iteration
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Turning an $80 Android tablet into a Debian Linux PC
So developer tech4bot decided to set a cheap Android tablet free by turning porting Linux to run on it
stocksTUI – check stock prices, crypto, news, and historical charts
This is free and open source software
LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages
The open source web-based project management platform adds email workflows
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focused leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More
some more links
Education and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft
Licensing / Legal
KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort
KDE picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More
new video and audio clips/shows
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans
as usual
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work
Latest on EasyOS
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software
3 stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More
hardware centric news
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04
Ubuntu leftovers
Uptime Perils and Malicious Packets [original]
We don't use "cloud computing", we do our best to avoid outsourcing
Android Leftovers
BOOX Go Gen 2 Lumi review: E-Ink Android tablet with stunning hardware and rich software
This open-source chip design could do for hardware what Linux did for software
As I write this, there are basically two types of CPU that matter: x86 and ARM
This ultra-lightweight Linux OS just saved my Windows 10 laptop from the scrapheap
Built on a rock-solid Debian base, Q4OS uses a forgotten desktop environment to breathe new life into bloated, older hardware
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU
Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration
The Linux community has made significant progress in terms of gaming
Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU
Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players
I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup
I decided to give the open-source remote access gateway Apache Guacamole a try
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More
a handful of recent Valnet articles
Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux
3 new examples
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More
Recent Valnet articles, inc. Lubuntu rave
Review: Sylve on FreeBSD
Sylve is in its fairly early stages and has just recently been added to the FreeBSD "latest" repository
Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles
Managing one's clusters
Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin
From the MX Linux community comes Extrox, a duo of Xfce-based spins—one MX
Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster
2 recent Valnet articles
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.9, Linux 6.18.32, Linux 6.12.90, and Linux 6.6.140
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.9 kernel
Fish Shell [original]
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026
The 292nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 17th, 2026.
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is now rolling out with improvements to handling of desktop apps on Lomiri, improved handling of docks with input devices, improved playback of AMR voice message sent via MMS, and other changes.
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch
Parrot 7.2 penetration testing distribution is now available for download with updated tools, security patches, and Linux kernel 6.19.13. Here’s what else is new!
ZenLake OS 26.04
ZenLake OS 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)
OmniOS Community Edition r151058
Note that LTS r151046 is now end-of-life
Security, Proprietary Linux, and More
5 more stories
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Databases: SQLAlchemy, SQL, and More
DB leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Kernel Leftovers
3 stories
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!
Development and Coding Leftovers
Programming related picks
Android Leftovers
These Android Auto and CarPlay features are built in, but most drivers never find them
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I Gave Desktop Email Clients Another Shot and This New App Delivered
Btw, it is lightweight, open source, and not built on Electron
Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu
I regularly read questions from new users on Reddit and KDE’s discussion forum asking what Linux-based operating system they should start out with
Using the Slackware Community Forge
I wanted to share some news with you. After weeks of hard work and being forced to learn new tech from scratch
Mozilla Firefox Can be Ignored by American Federal Sites [original]
The Web became so awful
Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland [original]
The topic is self-determination through technical means is a growing trend in politics
City Have Made It [original]
A domestic treble is attainable
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup, OpenSUSE Build Service (OBS), and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
OpenSUSE news