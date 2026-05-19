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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Semtech FX86E – A Compact 5G RedCap and 4G LTE modem for industrial IoT applications
Semtech FX86E is a 5G RedCap and 4G LTE cellular modem designed for industrial IoT applications such as rugged, long-range security cameras, heavy-duty vehicles, and various solar/battery-powered applications. Based on the company’s EM8695 M.2 module powered by a Snapdragon X35 5G RedCap modem, the pre-certified modem supports public and private networks, boasts a MIL-STD-810H military-grade design, IP30 protection, E-Mark certification, and low power consumption.
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Arduino ☛ Arduino Core on Zephyr 0.55: Getting ready for the final mile
We’re releasing version 0.55.0 of the Arduino® Core on Zephyr today, and it’s a meaningful one. This update resolves one of the most common friction points users have reported, adds support for two widely-used libraries, and brings us noticeably closer to our June target for marking this core stable and ending the BETA program.
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CNX Software ☛ $13 Qualcomm QCC74xM EVK offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 802.15.4 connectivity (Bouffalo Lab BL618 inside)
Back in November 2024, we wrote about Qualcomm’s QCC730M and QCC74xM modules for low-power IoT devices, but at the time, there was no evaluation board EVK for those SoCs. Fast forward to today, and the official development boards for the QCC74x series have finally been released, complete with a surprisingly affordable price tag. The Qualcomm QCC74xM EVK is a tri-radio evaluation board with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) with a price tag of just over $13.
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 PowerFeather V2 board gains support for LiFePO4/LFP batteries
The ESP32-S3 PowerFeather V2 board is an ESP32-S3 WiFi and BLE IoT board with an Adafruit Feather form factor that supports LiFePO4/LFP batteries, as well as Li-Ion or LiPo batteries, and up to 18V DC input for solar panel connection. As one could have guessed, it’s an update to the ESP32-S3 PowerFeather board introduced in 2024 with support for solar panel input, Li-Ion, and LiPo batteries. The V2 design is virtually identical, except it features an Analog Devices MAX17260 fuel gauge and a TPS631013 buck-boost regulator that keeps 3.3 V stable to add support for LiFePO4 batteries. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are said to be safer and longer-lasting than Li-ion or LiPo batteries, albeit at the cost of lower energy density.
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CNX Software ☛ Geniatech APC888 NXP i.MX 95-powered Edge Hey Hi (AI) Box PC takes M.2 Hey Hi (AI) accelerator from Hailo, MemryX, NXP, or DeepX
Geniatech APC888 Edge Hey Hi (AI) Box PC is powered by an NXP i.MX 95 Cortex-A55/M7/M33 applications processor, and features an M.2 socket for Hey Hi (AI) accelerator from Hailo, MemryX, DeepX, or Kinara (now NXP). The system comes with 4GB LPDDR5 and 32GB eMMC flash by default, features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, optional WiFi, Bluetooth, cellular, and GNSS connectivity, and two USB 3.0 ports. It’s available in commercial and industrial temperature grades.