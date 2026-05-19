We can think of this as the just-say-no engineer, as opposed to the just-say-yes engineer. The just-say-yes engineer is obsessed with moving fast, approves code changes by default, values MTTR over MTBF, and tends to ship a lot of code. The just-say-no engineer is obsessed with quality, is happy to move slowly, and blocks code changes by default. Most engineers are somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. By “just-say-no engineer”, I’m talking about the group of engineers who most strongly identify with that archetype.

The just-say-no engineer is having a hard time in the era of AI. It used to be that they only had to say no to more junior engineers’ handwritten PRs, but now they have to say no to a barrage of AI-generated code, some of it generated by managers and VPs who are politically difficult to say no to. For the first time in their careers, they’re under a lot of pressure to lower their standards and start saying yes. However, this isn’t because of AI. It’s because of the end of ZIRP.