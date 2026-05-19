news
Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, "PlayStation 2 Portable", Installing GNU/Linux for Gaming with CachyOS
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Subnautica 2 and Black Jacket - 2026-05-16 Edition
Between 2026-05-09 and 2026-05-16 we selected 17 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. The highlight of this week is no doubt Subnautica 2, which has been extremely well received.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Enthusiast crams reversed-engineered PS2 into a handheld, designs custom motherboard — bespoke "PlayStation 2 Portable" pairs modern features with original silicon
What if you wanted to play PS2 games on the go but didn't want to emulate them? Meet the PS2 Portable: an open-source handheld pieced together with a custom motherboard featuring original PS2 silicon and modern niceties such as hall-effect joysticks. It can play any PS2 game natively for up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, which happens via USB-C.
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KitGuru ☛ Our Guide to Installing Linux for Gaming w/ CachyOS
We have all been there. You boot up a fresh Windows 11 installation only to be greeted by forced online accounts, AI assistants you didn't ask for, and background bloatware eating into your precious framerates. For years, the alternative has been Linux, but the perceived hassle of terminals and compatibility issues has kept most gamers away. What if I told you that you could ditch Windows, install a heavily optimized gaming OS, and be ready to launch your first Steam game in under 10 minutes?