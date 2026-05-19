Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, "PlayStation 2 Portable", Installing GNU/Linux for Gaming with CachyOS

We have all been there. You boot up a fresh Windows 11 installation only to be greeted by forced online accounts, AI assistants you didn't ask for, and background bloatware eating into your precious framerates. For years, the alternative has been Linux, but the perceived hassle of terminals and compatibility issues has kept most gamers away. What if I told you that you could ditch Windows, install a heavily optimized gaming OS, and be ready to launch your first Steam game in under 10 minutes?